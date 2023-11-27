California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
Turf
Empower Student Wellbeing and Success: the #CSUEBGivingTuesday Campaign

Dylan Anderman, Staff Writer32 Views
November 27, 2023
%28Image+courtesy%3A+csueastbay.edu%29
(Image courtesy: csueastbay.edu)

In an effort to bolster student success and well being, California State University, East Bay is gearing up for yet another year of Giving Tuesday. This day supports “Pioneers for H.O.P.E” (Helping Our Pioneers Excel), the university’s indispensable basic needs service, and the East Bay athletic programs. The initiative is on November 28, 2023, also known as Giving Tuesday.

This yearly event will be a backbone for Cal State East Bay students and athletes. The campaign aims to acknowledge students who are in need of housing, food assistance, and clothing, ensuring that students will no longer have to fear daily essentials. It also supplies student athletes and their programs with tools to succeed through their sporting careers.

The #CSUEBGivingTuesday campaign comes with a call: “Empower Student Wellbeing and Success.” The university is asking for the community, alumni, and others to help college students succeed. This day makes a significant impact on the lives of students by contributing to their overall well-being.

One of the H.O.P.E programs is the HOPE pantry. This pantry makes for a comforting feeling for East Bay students, as they don’t have to worry about where their next meal will come from. Patrick, a student at East Bay, is one of the very grateful students excited for Giving Tuesday. “Thank you so much for your contributions to the HOPE Pantry at Cal State East Bay. As a very busy and broke working student, this is a transformative program. The fresh food and resources provided makes a huge difference in my life. I am so grateful!!”

Donating is made easy through the campaign’s portal, where individuals can make a direct and immediate impact on the lives of students in need. From $5 to $1000, every single dollar counts. Donors can choose which program to donate to, whether it’s the H.O.P.E program, their favorite athletic team, or just to the school. Anyone can donate once, twice, and can even set up monthly payments to help the Pioneer students succeed.

Giving Tuesday is the biggest fundraiser for the Athletic program. “Giving Tuesday has become an important part of Pioneer Athletics,” says Cal State East Bay Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics Allison Kern. “We have had outstanding support in the last two years, in large part because of the work our athletes and coaches put into the day. Once again this year we’ll look forward to announcing 100% internal participation in the Pioneer Athletic Club by all student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Cal State East Bay emphasizes that the effects of supporting the students can be life-changing. By alleviating the financial and material stressors that students may face, the university aims to create an environment where students can concentrate on their education and future success without the burden of basic needs insecurity. We go through some tough times but you guys are always here for us when we need,” Nicole, a student at CSUEB noted.

The university looks forward to the positive impact that the #CSUEBGivingTuesday campaign each year. It creates an environment where Pioneers can excel and reach new heights in their academic and personal journeys. It is a supportive process that allows the next generation to become who they want to be.

