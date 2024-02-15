USF Public and Urban Affairs
California is Swept by Storm

Sabeen Al-Khasib, Staff Writer233 Views
February 15, 2024
Satellite+image+of+storm+over+California+on+February+4th%2C+2024+%28via+LA+Times%2F+NOAA%29%0A
Satellite image of storm over California on February 4th, 2024 (via LA Times/ NOAA)

California, a surfer dream of beaches aligning the coast, has been ridden with storms on and off since the start of January.

Described as “life-threatening”, this storm has taken over all of California. The storm, which seems to be hitting hardest in Southern California, has reached such severity causing flooding, trees falling, and Cal State LA urging its students and faculty to stay home, and not risk a life.

The National Weather Service (NWS) described this storm as “potentially historic”, due to record breaking floods, debris, and mudslides. 38 million people have been sent out “flood warnings” to prepare for any potential life threatening situation to occur. 3 people have been reported dead due to tree related injuries. Fire officials have also said that they have responded to over 130 flooding related incidents and conducted several rescues. 

Governor Newsom has declared a storm-related state of emergency in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. The storm appears to be hitting hardest in Southern California. 

Storms making a new year statement in California is nothing new. From October of 2022, extending all the way to late December, California received a plethora of rainfall. Gearing up for New Years, however, the Golden State was met with a series of storms, lasting up until mid-January– not the best note to start off the New Year of 2023. Wind racing to 100 miles per hour, Californians were exhausted because of turbulent weather, affecting travel and commute.

With the intensity of these storms, multiple campuses have either closed due to power outages, or just the case of such severe weather conditions, decided that it would be safer to stay home. Even our very own campus, CSUEB, has been closed due to power outages. 

 

