ASI Presents: Cameron Bedell

Katelin Richardson Singer/Songwriter Cameron Bedell performs in the Old Student Union

California State University’s Associated Student Inc. (ASI) holds weekly concerts for students to enjoy while they eat in the food court area of the Old University Union. Cameron Bedell performed to a crowd of excited students as one of ASI’s guests. Bedell is a singer/songwriter based in Nashville, who has been making music since he was ten years old. He was featured on American Idol and now writes and produces for other artists as well.

2024 Grad Fest

Graduation activities kick off at CSUEB with Grad Fest! Graduates are given the opportunity to come and purchase graduation regalia, pick up parking passes, and learn more information about their graduation ceremonies. With their new cap and gown, students can take a photo with the Grad Images photographers to remember this important step in their lives.