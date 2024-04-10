USF_MA_U_P
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
Turf
ASI Presents: Cameron Bedell

2024 Grad Fest
Katelin Richardson, Student Contributor
April 10, 2024
Singer%2FSongwriter+Cameron+Bedell+performs+in+the+Old+Student+Union
Katelin Richardson
Singer/Songwriter Cameron Bedell performs in the Old Student Union

California State University’s Associated Student Inc. (ASI) holds weekly concerts for students to enjoy while they eat in the food court area of the Old University Union. Cameron Bedell performed to a crowd of excited students as one of ASI’s guests. Bedell is a singer/songwriter based in Nashville, who has been making music since he was ten years old. He was featured on American Idol and now writes and produces for other artists as well.

 

2024 Grad Fest

Upcoming California State University East Bay graduate gets their photo taken
in a cap and gown in the New University Union
(Katelin Richardson)

Graduation activities kick off at CSUEB with Grad Fest! Graduates are given the opportunity to come and purchase graduation regalia, pick up parking passes, and learn more information about their graduation ceremonies. With their new cap and gown, students can take a photo with the Grad Images photographers to remember this important step in their lives.

 

