Pilipinx American Student Association Set to Perform “Loss”

Dance trials and back-to-back dance workshops for the 52nd annual Pilipinx Consciousness Night (PCN 52) were held in January and featured the choreography of twelve Filipino traditional dances including Subli, Pista, and Singkil.

Since then, the California State University East Bay (CSUEB) Pilipinix American Student Association (PASA) and Theatre and Dance department have been hard at work preparing for PCN 52 performances to be held in the campus theater on Thursday, April 18 at 7:30 pm & Friday, April 19 at 6:30 pm. Both evenings feature a play entitled “Loss” about a young Filipino-American reconnecting with his cultural heritage interwoven with traditional Filipino dance.

PASA invites students and the community to attend this special annual event. For ticket information: Theatre and Dance (csueastbay.edu)

CSU EB’s Community Craft Cultural Fusion: Mini Piñatas & Pabitin Collab Celebrates APIMESA Month

On Tuesday, April 16th, Isaías D. Rodríguez, affectionately known as the ‘little piñata maker,’ joined CSU East Bay students via Zoom to lead a collaborative event celebrating cultural diversity. Hosted by the LatinX Student Success Center and Asian Pacific Islander Student Success Centers, students gathered virtually to create mini piñatas and share lunch, fostering connections and honoring their heritage. With supplies provided by the Little Pinata Maker, attendees unleashed their creativity, sharing in the joy of art, culture, and community.