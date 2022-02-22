Contact Us

How to submit a letter to the editor:

We accept letters through email only. Please submit letters to [email protected]

The subject line should be titled, “LETTER – [add relevant info here]”

We ask that letters remain between 150-200 words, and in the email, you include your name, email, the city you live in, and phone number.

Insert your letter directly into the email, do not include attachments; attachments will not be reviewed.

Writers should disclose any personal or financial interest in the subject matter of their letters.

How to submit a press release:

When submitting a press release to us, please email it to [email protected]

The subject line being, “PRESS RELEASE – [add relevant info here]”

