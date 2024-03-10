USF Public and Urban Affairs
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
Turf
Filler ad
Sidebar ad - non-home

Home Run Talks: CSUEB Student Athlete Chats with Head Coach Mike Cummins

Gabe Tanner, Student Contributor46 Views
March 10, 2024
Home+Run+Talks%3A+CSUEB+Student+Athlete+Chats+with+Head+Coach+Mike+Cummins

Step up to the plate for an exclusive behind-the-scenes conversation! Join a CSUEB student athlete as they sit down with their head coach, Mike Cummins. Together, they explore the exciting rise of CSUEB athletics and share insights into the upcoming baseball season. Get ready for an inside look at the dedication, teamwork, and anticipation that fuels the spirit of our dynamic sports community. Don’t miss this engaging discussion that goes beyond the game – it’s a home run of inspiration and camaraderie!

More to Discover
More in Podcasts
Interview with Hannah Varghese: Navigating Job Search Challenges for International Graduates
Interview with Hannah Varghese: Navigating Job Search Challenges for International Graduates
Unraveling the Web: the spread of Disinformation in Our Nation by Eduardo Escobar
Unraveling the Web: the spread of Disinformation in Our Nation by Eduardo Escobar
Unscripted Podcast - Christmas Special Mixdown
Unscripted Podcast - Christmas Special Mixdown
Unscripted Podcast - Thanksgiving Special Mixdown
Unscripted Podcast - Thanksgiving Special Mixdown
Unscripted Podcast - November 10 Mixdown
Unscripted Podcast - November 10 Mixdown
Unscripted Podcast - November 3 Mixdown
Unscripted Podcast - November 3 Mixdown
More in Slider
Vivoz located on B street
A ‘Creative Hub’ Closes
Construction workers on job site in downtown San Jose, CA(Photo courtesy: Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group)
Navigating Challenges in the Construction Industry by Rony Quintanilla
Block East Bay letters located near Student Services & Administrative building (photo by Trenton Goudeaux)
CFA Agreement secured, Awaits CSU Board of Trustees Approval.
Students Rising Concerns of Tuition Increases by Alexis Nava
Students' Rising Concerns of Tuition Increases by Alexis Nava
Students walk near Meiklejohn Hall at California State University East Bay (Photo by Anne Wernikoff/CalMatters)
Middle-Class Scholarship Finally Arrives but Not for Everyone
Emma Stone in POOR THINGS by Atsushi Nishijima, courtesy of Searchlight Pictures
Poor Things: A Male’s Version of Feminism
More in Sports
49er’s quarterback, Brock Purdy, exiting the field following Super Bowl 58 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/ San Francisco Chronicle)
Heartbreak in Overtime: 49ers Fall Short in Super Bowl 58 Duel Against Chiefs
Jordan Ferrell, serving as both director and head coach during the 2021 Oakland Roots season
Rooted at East Bay
Small-Town Hero: CSUEB’s Luke Brown Comes From Humble Beginnings
Small-Town Hero: CSUEB’s Luke Brown Comes From Humble Beginnings
Behind The Camera: Reflections On My Time As A Sports Photographer At The Pioneer
Behind The Camera: Reflections On My Time As A Sports Photographer At The Pioneer
A Family’s Success: Water Polo Prepares for the WWPA Championships
A Family’s Success: Water Polo Prepares for the WWPA Championships
CSUEB Back In Playoff Picture After Bats Explode Versus Dominguez Hills
CSUEB Back In Playoff Picture After Bats Explode Versus Dominguez Hills
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in