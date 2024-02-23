Poor Things: A Male’s Version of Feminism

Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and adapted from the novel of the same name authored by Alasdair Gray in 1992, according to its official description, is about Bella Baxter, who is brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, Godwin Baxter, runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

On paper, this seems like the perfect feminist movie, undoubtedly added to the long list of meaningful pieces in the movement of women’s liberation, such as Little Women, Hidden Figures, etc. With Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley, and many other amazing actresses, it was no doubt going to push us in the right direction.

As the movie hit theaters, and many took to their keyboards to review the movie, many were a bit confused as Bella Baxter’s version of “fighting the patriarchy” is not exactly what was in mind.

The film is more eccentric than what the logline or even trailer could have led on. A tale of horror, mischievous, drama, adventure, and action; the film, set in Victorian London, definitely hit all the bases for an incredible movie. In the film’s description, however, it’s listed that Baxter goes against society’s prejudice about women by fighting back. This is not what was gathered from the movie.

Bella Baxter has been brought back to life from her suicide. Upon resurgence, her brain is replaced with that of a childs, starting at the age of 2. Essentially, she is re-learning life with a child brain in an adult body. She also ages rapidly, nearing 20 at the end of the film, all with the body of a 30 year old. How this even comes is because Godwin Baxter, portrayed by Willian Dafoe, resurrects the body of Victoria, who had committed suicide while pregnant. Baxter managed to save the fetus and preserve her body by replacing Victorias’ mind with her unborn fetus.

Baxter has a medical assistant, Max McCandles, who falls in love with Bella. With Baxter’s blessing, the two get married. I had mentioned earlier that her brain ages rapidly, so as she gains consciousness, she begins to be more curious with the outside world. With this new found curiosity, she leaves McCandles and his controlling tendencies for Duncan Wedderburn, a lawyer, and utilizes her thirst for knowledge to escape from the four walls both McCandles and Baxter had boxed her in.

In layman’s terms, Poor Things is a timeless story about finding oneself, embracing individuality, and trusting oneself to forge your path in life and go against the limitations that have been put upon you by those who think they know what’s best. Given its time period, the film definitely was building up to be an inspirational piece of literature… until it didn’t.

Duncan and Bella head for Lisbon, to live with each other and away from London. A generous way to describe their time in Lisbon is as the “honeymoon” of their relationship, as well as part of Bella’s exploration in her sexuality and the wonders of life.

The issue that comes up with this is… does Bella actually know what is going on? Following the film, she still hasn’t become an adult yet. This leaves us with the issue of consent. The film is set in Victorian London, however this film is sci-fi, so the argument of “time accurate” is immobile.

Bella’s mind begins to expand more, which causes Duncan to lose control of her, which results in drinking and gambling due to his loss of power. In a last-ditch attempt, Duncan smuggles her onto a ship headed to Paris. Baxter befriends Martha and Harry, who open her to philosophy. After being scammed of their money, they can’t afford the direct trip to Paris and leave the ship at Marseilles.

Short of money due to being scammed, Bella begins to work at a brothel where she befriends Toinette, who introduces her to socialism. Godwin, the orthodox scientist, asks McCandles, his medical assistant, to bring Bella back. He manages to track her down by tracking Duncan. After being brought back to London, she agrees to go through with the plan of marrying Max.

To refresh your memory, Bella is a product of a science experiment. She was brought back to life by the scientist Godwin Baxter after she had committed suicide, and the key ingredient was her unborn fetus’ brain that was replaced with her own. The reason why she did this is because her husband, Alfie Blessington, was abusive toward her and found this was her only way to escape his torment.

The wedding between Bella and Max is interrupted by her estranged husband. She once again leaves Max at the altar, for Alfie. She is curious of her past life, and wants to learn what it was like through Alfie. During this time, she realizes why she left, and once again sought to escape.

In an attempt to disable Bella, it backfires against Blessington, and following a series of events, Toinette, Max, and Bella all replace his brain with that of a goat, and carry on the work and legacy of Godwin.

On paper, it truly does sound like a formative experience. A woman reclaims her life from the men who so desperately want to take it away from her, take away her person. It is ultimately a story of resistance, suffrage, and overcoming any barriers life gives to you. What makes that exceptional is it is a tale of a woman who is unafraid to be herself, which is why casting Emma Stone, known for her loud and bright personality, was on-the-nose.

The only issue is, how the story was told. The film itself is very salacious. And while many films have this, and it isn’t something inherently wrong, it’s the way it was used, utilized in the form of the feminist agenda.

To promote this film as a part of the feminist movement is an insult. Baxter, who is mentally a child throughout most of the film, is seen engaging in sexual acts constantly with her controlling boyfriend, through the brothel. This is being taken advantage of. Duncan liked that Bella had essentially no idea about free will, about being able to say no. Bella had the mind of a child when she was introduced to the life of prostitution. These are all morally questionable which made many others express discomfort and confusion.

Do these things happen in real life? Absolutely. But the movie’s intent wasn’t to shed light on child prostitution.

It would have been refreshing to see Bella learn more about the world; its wars, racism, poverty, the hierarchy, the patriarchy, dance, music, culture, all the things that make up a person, their worldview, and their opinion. Instead, the directors and writers decided to pigeon hole Bella, this child, into believing that reclaiming a woman’s stance is through constant sex.

Feminism is so much more than “doing it like the boys”. We have the freedom to choose, but the movie’s approach on this matter just felt like a cop-out, the simplest way to execute their version of feminism and what it means. The best way to describe it is feminism from a man’s perspective.

Many critiqued Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, to be a shallow take on feminism as well. When, in fact, it tackled the issue well as a movie that was advertised as a comedy. Barbie got to understand the real world, understand that a lot of women don’t get the same opportunities as her and the other Barbies, and was able to fight back. She confronted the harsh realities of the real world. What was special about this is that Barbie didn’t learn about this from other men, she didn’t understand that other women have it worse, or there is inequality against other women, from Ken, or from the Mattel CEO. She learned this from women who were raised on Barbie, who had this experience in the real world.

Bella only learned about the world from others. She didn’t have any actual thirst for knowledge until she was taught by others, as she was a child who was just gaining consciousness, others who were men, about different mindsets and what’s outside of her four walls. Her experiences were developed by men, and were centered around them.

If female liberation through sexuality was the goal, then menstrual cycles, contraceptives, body hair, and such should’ve been mentioned, if not the main focus.

Let’s delve into some history. The Sexual Revolution

In an attempt to be the face of feminism in the dawn of the New Year, sadly this film was a product of a male fantasy, a male version of feminism. Despite its charm, aesthetic, and eccentrism that did show through the trailer and even just its logline, Poor Things did not meet the marks to add it to any roster of feminist pieces.