AMZ_CSUEB
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
Turf
Filler ad
Sidebar ad - non-home

Inside the Bay Area Fentanyl Drug Epidemic with Healthcare Heroes

Mandi Granato, Student Contributor36 Views
March 26, 2024
Photo+of+fentanyl+from+the+U.S.+Drug+Enforcement+Administration+%28Photo+courtesy+DEA+via+Bay+City+News%29+%5Bfor+education+purposes+only%5D
Photo of fentanyl from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (Photo courtesy DEA via Bay City News) [for education purposes only]

In the heart of the Bay Area’s fentanyl drug crisis, student contributor Mandi Granato from The Pioneer Newspaper, sheds light on the harrowing experiences of local healthcare heroes amidst the illegal fentanyl overdose epidemic. Join us as Mandi sits down with a local EMT and ER nurse, delving deep into their frontline encounters with patients profoundly impacted by this devastating crisis.

Through Mandi’s probing questions, we uncover the stark realities faced by these healthcare professionals as they navigate the relentless tide of fentanyl-related emergencies. From the frantic rush of responding to overdose calls to the delicate balance of providing compassionate care in the ER, this interview offers an unfiltered glimpse into the frontline battle against fentanyl.

Listen as the EMT and ER nurse bravely share their personal stories, revealing the emotional toll and professional challenges of confronting the fentanyl epidemic head-on. Their accounts provide invaluable insights into the complexities of addiction, overdose response protocols, and the urgent need for community awareness and support.

As Mandi guides us through their narratives, viewers are invited to confront the devastating impact of fentanyl on individuals, families, and communities. Through their stories, we witness the resilience, compassion, and unwavering commitment of healthcare providers in the face of an unprecedented public health crisis.

Join us as we amplify the voices of these unsung heroes and raise awareness about the urgent need for action in combating the fentanyl epidemic. Subscribe now to The Pioneer Newspaper for more exclusive interviews and investigative reports uncovering the truth behind today’s most pressing issues.

More to Discover
More in Health
Breaking the Silence: the Initiative for Menstrual Hygiene Access
Breaking the Silence: the Initiative for Menstrual Hygiene Access
Powerlifting - The Best Sport You Have Never Heard Of
Powerlifting - The Best Sport You Have Never Heard Of
Monkeypox - Should Students Be Worried?
Monkeypox - Should Students Be Worried?
What to Know About Wildfires this Season
What to Know About Wildfires this Season
March is National Nutrition Month
March is National Nutrition Month
New Buzz Alert! Millions of Genetically Engineered Mosquitoes are headed to California
New Buzz Alert! Millions of Genetically Engineered Mosquitoes are headed to California
More in Podcasts
Homeless tents along Fulton Street near San Francisco City Hall (Photo Courtesy: Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Access to Homelessness Support Services with Madison Souza Price
Oakland Police investigate a shooting near downtown in West Oakland (Photo Courtesy: Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
The Impact Crime has on Business Owners in the San Francisco Bay Area
Interview with Hannah Varghese: Navigating Job Search Challenges for International Graduates
Interview with Hannah Varghese: Navigating Job Search Challenges for International Graduates
Home Run Talks: CSUEB Student Athlete Chats with Head Coach Mike Cummins
Home Run Talks: CSUEB Student Athlete Chats with Head Coach Mike Cummins
Unraveling the Web: the spread of Disinformation in Our Nation by Eduardo Escobar
Unraveling the Web: the spread of Disinformation in Our Nation by Eduardo Escobar
Unscripted Podcast - Christmas Special Mixdown
Unscripted Podcast - Christmas Special Mixdown
More in Slider
Vivoz located on B street
A ‘Creative Hub’ Closes
Construction workers on job site in downtown San Jose, CA(Photo courtesy: Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group)
Navigating Challenges in the Construction Industry by Rony Quintanilla
Block East Bay letters located near Student Services & Administrative building (photo by Trenton Goudeaux)
CFA Agreement secured, Awaits CSU Board of Trustees Approval.
Students Rising Concerns of Tuition Increases by Alexis Nava
Students' Rising Concerns of Tuition Increases by Alexis Nava
Students walk near Meiklejohn Hall at California State University East Bay (Photo by Anne Wernikoff/CalMatters)
Middle-Class Scholarship Finally Arrives but Not for Everyone
Emma Stone in POOR THINGS by Atsushi Nishijima, courtesy of Searchlight Pictures
Poor Things: A Male’s Version of Feminism
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in