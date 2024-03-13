USF_MA_U_P
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
Turf
Filler ad
Sidebar ad - non-home

Interview with Hannah Varghese: Navigating Job Search Challenges for International Graduates

Jean Morales, Student Contributor34 Views
March 13, 2024
Interview+with+Hannah+Varghese%3A+Navigating+Job+Search+Challenges+for+International+Graduates

In today’s episode, we sit down with Hannah Varghese, an international graduate student from Cal State East Bay, as she shares her insights and concerns about the job market post-graduation. With her final semester at the university approaching, Hannah opens up about the challenges she faces in finding employment in her field amidst the ongoing wave of layoffs.

As an international student, Hannah brings a unique perspective to the table, shedding light on the additional hurdles faced by those seeking opportunities abroad. From navigating visa restrictions to competing in a rapidly changing job landscape, Hannah’s story reflects the experiences of many international students grappling with uncertainty in the current economic climate.

Join us as we delve into Hannah’s journey, discussing strategies for overcoming obstacles, seeking support networks, and staying resilient in the face of adversity. Whether you’re an international student yourself or simply curious about the realities of job hunting in today’s world, this interview offers valuable insights and perspectives you won’t want to miss.

Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more thought-provoking conversations on navigating the complexities of student life and beyond. Let’s dive in!

More to Discover
More in Podcasts
Homeless tents along Fulton Street near San Francisco City Hall (Photo Courtesy: Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Access to Homelessness Support Services with Madison Souza Price
Photo of fentanyl from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (Photo courtesy DEA via Bay City News) [for education purposes only]
Inside the Bay Area Fentanyl Drug Epidemic with Healthcare Heroes
Oakland Police investigate a shooting near downtown in West Oakland (Photo Courtesy: Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
The Impact Crime has on Business Owners in the San Francisco Bay Area
Home Run Talks: CSUEB Student Athlete Chats with Head Coach Mike Cummins
Home Run Talks: CSUEB Student Athlete Chats with Head Coach Mike Cummins
Unraveling the Web: the spread of Disinformation in Our Nation by Eduardo Escobar
Unraveling the Web: the spread of Disinformation in Our Nation by Eduardo Escobar
Unscripted Podcast - Christmas Special Mixdown
Unscripted Podcast - Christmas Special Mixdown
More in Slider
Vivoz located on B street
A ‘Creative Hub’ Closes
Construction workers on job site in downtown San Jose, CA(Photo courtesy: Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group)
Navigating Challenges in the Construction Industry by Rony Quintanilla
Block East Bay letters located near Student Services & Administrative building (photo by Trenton Goudeaux)
CFA Agreement secured, Awaits CSU Board of Trustees Approval.
Students Rising Concerns of Tuition Increases by Alexis Nava
Students' Rising Concerns of Tuition Increases by Alexis Nava
Students walk near Meiklejohn Hall at California State University East Bay (Photo by Anne Wernikoff/CalMatters)
Middle-Class Scholarship Finally Arrives but Not for Everyone
Emma Stone in POOR THINGS by Atsushi Nishijima, courtesy of Searchlight Pictures
Poor Things: A Male’s Version of Feminism
More in Top Stories
Image of Meiklejohn Hall which houses the communication department
The Push to Get Students Back on Campus and the Service Deficiencies for Communication Students at CSU East Bay.
Captured image displaying theinside of the CSUEB dining commons
Pioneer Dining Hours Close Early
Bay Dolls co-captain, Shila Douglas, and other Bay Dolls members during a dance workshop at CSUEB
Dancing with the Dolls
Shuttle stop next to RAW Center at CSUEB, Bus #60 going to Hayward Bart
The Perfect Stop at CSUEB
A stack of colorful skulls for celebration of Dia de los Muertos
Dia de los Muertos: A Day of Remembrance, Honor and Coming Together
Myles Haynes performing at a local event in the Bay Area
CSU East Bay's Own: Emerging Hip-Hop Artist Sets the Stage for Success
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in