Leon Thomas Performs at East Bay Jamboree Presented by ASI

Katelin Richardson, Student Contributor54 Views
April 18, 2024
Leon+Thomas+performing+in+front+of+the+University+Amphitheatre+on+April+16%2C+2024
Katelin Richardson
Leon Thomas performing in front of the University Amphitheatre on April 16, 2024

Associated Students Inc. (ASI) held their signature event, EB Jamboree, a carnival for California State University East Bay students. The event included performances by student performance groups, DJs, and Grammy award winner Leon Thomas, most popularly known for playing the role of Andre on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, which drew in crowds of excited students. Besides the performances, students were entertained by carnival rides, henna tattoos, face painting, and a caricature artist. Of course, it wouldn’t be a carnival without the food! A 3-3-3 and Waffle Roost food truck came in, as well as a Carnival truck with favorites such as funnel cakes, corn dogs, and cotton candy. 

 

