Watch PCN 52nd: Loss Tonight

Rianne Ruiz, Student Contributor14 Views
April 19, 2024
Students seen are Jonathan Bataclan, Jared Mendoza, Gregory Singleton, Dane Lopez, and Liana Wong, rehearsed the dance, Subli, on April 17th, 2024
Rianne Ruiz

This Friday night at 7:30pm, the Philipinx American Student Association will hold their annual Spring production, Pilipinix Consciousness Night, showcasing a theatrical play along with traditional Filipino dances in between each scene. PCN 52: Loss follows a grounded story about self identity, grief, and family watching Taylor Rivera experience the effects of assimilation in America as it passes down into the next generation within his family. Twelve dance performances will take place throughout the show such as: Pandaggo Sa Illaw, Bulaklakan, Subli, Pasigin, Hip-hop, Tarektek, T-Boli, Contemporary, Salip, Lumagen, Singkil, Sayaw Sa Pag-Ibig, and the famously known Filipino traditional dance, Tinikling. A second showing will be on the next day, Saturday the 20th at 6:30pm. 

Buy tickets online at ShowTix4U – Free Online Ticketing – Schools, Community, Regional, or pay with cash only at the box office.

