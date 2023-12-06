California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
Turf
Filler ad
Sidebar ad - non-home

Is your Pharmacy shutting down?

Sai'sha Morales, Student Contributor87 Views
December 6, 2023
Local+Walgreens+Pharmacy+curbside%2Fdrive+through+line+closed+due+to+low+staffing%0A
Sai’sha Morales
Local Walgreens Pharmacy curbside/drive through line closed due to low staffing

Over time many pharmacies all over have been understaffed and overworked. Many pharmacists have been trying to get better conditions to have a better flow of things for themselves and also for patients getting their medications. When COVID hit, the pressure became even more so the staff began to feel overworked and underappreciated.

Many pharmacies will be participating in a walk out to show big companies that they can’t just keep putting new policies and more work on them without training others to help out. People have waited hours or not even have their prescriptions filled due to low staffing. Which makes companies receive lots of complaints and people start to seek alternatives to get the medications they need.

The policies that they have to follow also make it hard on them to do their jobs, “Walgreen’s checklist instructs pharmacists to use their ‘professional judgment’ (sic) to determine whether the prescription should be filled or the pharmacy should take the additional step of calling the prescribing doctor to ask more questions,” stated in an article by The National Association Of Medical Doctors.

Some pharmacists have also been using their religious background as a way to withhold medications, especially when it comes to birth control, hormone treatment and contraceptive methods. Workers are using religion to justify why they aren’t able to give out these medications to individuals. A resident of Oakland California, Roscoe Rike stated that he had issues with receiving the hormone-replacement therapy prescriptions, “It was just really surreal…I know that transphobia and transphobic people exist, but that was my first experience of a perfect stranger doing something like that to my face.”stated Rikes to the Los Angeles Times.

Local Resident Tenatsha Morales shared her recent experience with their pharmacy, “I have an auto immune system so I have to send my husband to get my meds and they do give some push back which then has us on the phone with my doctors. When I get my meds delayed it’s hard for me.” There are more stories that have not been shared regarding people having a hard time getting the medication they need. Pharmacies have high hopes that with this strike, it may show big corporations that they can’t just push more onto their workers and expect them to not crack.

Only time can tell what corporations will do now that many businesses plan to join in which could lose them large amounts of money. Considering we are in the midst of flu season, more work will be put onto workers as well. The organizer and supporter of pharmacy labor, Jerominski, asserted that Walgreens and CVS now prioritize vaccinations since their profit margins are much larger than those of the typical prescription. Many workers have been feeling the weight of dealing with it all and want to put a stop to the mistreatment they face and also the patients face.

More to Discover
More in Features
Jordan Ferrell, serving as both director and head coach during the 2021 Oakland Roots season
Rooted at East Bay
Oaklands unhoused population number has grown and has become severe, sanitation management is provided in the form of public outhouses.
Tech Boom Squeezes Bay Area Housing Affordability, Threatening Lower-Income Residents' Ability to Stay
Small-Town Hero: CSUEB’s Luke Brown Comes From Humble Beginnings
Small-Town Hero: CSUEB’s Luke Brown Comes From Humble Beginnings
“Big Red” Is Providing Big Performances On The Mound For The Pioneers
“Big Red” Is Providing Big Performances On The Mound For The Pioneers
LatinXperimental Archeology: What Does It Mean to be Latinx?
LatinXperimental Archeology: What Does It Mean to be Latinx?
East Bay’s Own “Greek Freak”
East Bay’s Own “Greek Freak”
More in News
Block East Bay letters located near Student Service and Administrative Building
Navigating Challenges: Student Enrollment and Class Cancellations in the CSU System
Photo intended for educational purposes by The Pioneers newspaper for nonprofit. Photo credit to the Sacramento Bee. Original publication on Sep. 15, 2023. https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article279273859.html
California Assembly Bill 12 Passes
CSUEB president, Cathy Sandeen enjoying the presence of students during the Pastries with the President event on campus
Pastries with the President
(Image courtesy: csueastbay.edu)
Empower Student Wellbeing and Success: the #CSUEBGivingTuesday Campaign
Image of the Student Services and Administration Building at CSUEB
Rising Costs, Rising Concerns: CSU's Tuition Increase from Student Perspectives
Image courtesy Hayward Police Department (KRON 4)
Tragic Spike in Fatal Collisions Shakes Our East Bay Community
More in Slider
Image of Meiklejohn Hall which houses the communication department
The Push to Get Students Back on Campus and the Service Deficiencies for Communication Students at CSU East Bay.
Captured image displaying theinside of the CSUEB dining commons
Pioneer Dining Hours Close Early
Bay Dolls co-captain, Shila Douglas, and other Bay Dolls members during a dance workshop at CSUEB
Dancing with the Dolls
Shuttle stop next to RAW Center at CSUEB, Bus #60 going to Hayward Bart
The Perfect Stop at CSUEB
A stack of colorful skulls for celebration of Dia de los Muertos
Dia de los Muertos: A Day of Remembrance, Honor and Coming Together
Do Gas Prices Hold Bay Area Drivers Back?
Do Gas Prices Hold Bay Area Drivers Back?
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in