Rooted at East Bay

Robert Edwards/Robert Edwards Media Jordan Ferrell, serving as both director and head coach during the 2021 Oakland Roots season

When you are a kid, many of your dreams involve sports, and some of those dreams are determined to make a career in life. During childhood, most of us desire to become athletes and represent our place of birth, country, city, or whatever makes us feel connected. Ever so often, that dream becomes a reality, and when it does, those people go on a mission to build themselves and perform at the highest level.

This is the case of Jordan Ferrell, a Stockton native who grew up playing soccer among people from different countries; as he describes, that connection helped him in many areas of his life, both personal and professional—a former Cal State East Bay alumni who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. Jordan is also a former soccer athlete who played college soccer during his time at the university.

Some of his accomplishments go from being the team captain during his last two years in school to having a career playing professional soccer in Germany. After tasting what it was like to play competitive soccer overseas, Jordan returned to the United States to start a coaching career; beginning at the collegiate level in Stockton and building his way up to professional clubs, as the head coach for the Oakland Roots SC.

After being the decision-making man on the field, Jordan decided to head the table as he became the technical director for Oakland Roots Sports Club, an institution with humble beginnings. During his stance as Director, Jordan has seen significant accomplishments which he is proud of, such as the club’s promotion to the USL Championship (2nd tier of the US Soccer league system) playoff qualification and the club’s path to becoming a solid sports institution in the representation of Oakland and the East Bay area.

Here is a summary of our conversation, enjoy the pleasant conversation:

Fernando: When was your first contact with the sport of soccer? Do you remember how that moment was?

Jordan: I do. Growing up in Stockton, I played on the streets with friends, neighbors, and parents who loved the sports just as much as I did. I was not in the typical “pay to play” system. I played with people from all over the world, carrying from high school to college soccer at East Bay, being the team captain for my junior and senior year. After I graduated from East Bay, I went to play in Germany, living and seeing a well-developed football culture. While playing for my 2nd soccer club in Germany, I became interested in a coaching career and started for my 2nd club for the youth academies. In 2011, after hanging up my cleats and preparing, I returned to the United States. I became an assistant coach for San Joaquin Delta College and then an assistant for the University of the Pacific in Stockton two years later (2017). I moved to Sacramento Republic FC, coaching U12 to U18 teams. After my time at Sac Republic FC, I entered Oakland Roots SC as an assistant coach to become the head coach, and in 2021, I was in charge as the Technical Director for Roots SC.

Fernando: Can you tell me more about your playing career at Cal State East Bay? What was it like and how is it different from when you played, and how do you see the school growing the sport of Soccer?

Jordan: It was a great experience playing at East Bay, and my time at East Bay is why I continued having a career in sports. How it was different then and now was the facilities at East Bay; Soccer was a sport, but not the central sport. After I graduated, the Athletics department continued to work in soccer, having a presence in Division II in the CCAA and seeing ongoing success in the playoffs. During my junior and senior years, new facilities were added, and I had the chance to live in the dorms during that time; I remember being part of the associated student union when this happened. All these accomplishments benefit the school and warm my heart.

Fernando: Although the Roots are working to get their home stadium, what did you feel about returning to the Pioneer Stadium as a former player? What was the feeling like? Did you have mixed feelings?

Jordan: Mixed feelings are a good way to describe it. The club has always lived under the standard of “Rooted in Oakland.” Put the town first. Being in Oakland provided great energy and brought a good atmosphere. As things materialized, from my perspective, I think it is great to play at Cal State East Bay; the fans have embraced the facilities and loved the view of the stadium and location. We can bring the energy and grow the sport of soccer, our flavor, to the

community both in Oakland and outside of Oakland. This makes it a brilliant place to play, and the coordination from our club, accepting people from different places both inside of the US and outside of the US, makes East Bay a special place to be present week in and week out.

Fernando: When was your first contact with the sport of soccer? Do you remember how that moment was?

Jordan: I do. Growing up in Stockton, I played on the streets with friends, neighbors, and parents who loved the sports just as much as I did. I was not in the typical “pay to play” system. I played with people from all over the world, carrying from high school to college soccer at East Bay, being the team captain for my junior and senior year. After I graduated from East Bay, I went to play in Germany, living and seeing a well-developed football culture. While playing for my 2nd soccer club in Germany, I became interested in a coaching career and started for my 2nd club for the youth academies. In 2011, after hanging up my cleats and preparing, I returned to the United States. I became an assistant coach for San Joaquin Delta College and then an assistant for the University of the Pacific in Stockton two years later (2017). I moved to Sacramento Republic FC, coaching U12 to U18 teams. After my time at Sac Republic FC, I entered Oakland Roots SC as an assistant coach to become the head coach, and in 2021, I was in charge as the Technical Director for Roots SC.

Fernando: Can you tell me more about your playing career for Cal State East Bay? What was it and how was it different from when you played, and how do you see the school growing the sport of Soccer?

Jordan: It was a great experience playing at East Bay, and my time at East Bay is why I continued having a career in sports. How it was different then and now was the facilities at East Bay; Soccer was a sport, but not the central sport. After I graduated, the Athletics department continued to work in soccer, having a presence in division two of the CCAA and seeing ongoing success in the playoffs. During my junior and senior years, new facilities were added, and I had the chance to live in the dorms during that time; I remember being part of the associated student union when this happened. All these accomplishments benefit the school and warm my heart.

Fernando: Although the Roots are working to get their home stadium, what did you feel about returning to the Pioneer Stadium as a former player? What was the feeling like? Did you have mixed feelings?

Jordan: Mixed feelings are a good way to describe it. The club has always lived under the standard of “Rooted in Oakland.” Put the town first. Being in Oakland provided great energy and brought a good atmosphere. As things materialized, from my perspective, I think it is great to play at Cal State East Bay; the fans have embraced the facilities and loved the view of the stadium and location. We can bring the energy and grow the sport of soccer, our flavor, to the

community both in Oakland and outside of Oakland. This makes it a brilliant place to play, and the coordination from our club, accepting people from different places both inside of the US and outside of the US, makes East Bay a special place to be present week in and week out.

Jordan: Challenge yourself to be the best at whatever you are passionate about and make a career; invest in creating good relationships, always going above and beyond. In my experience, I wanted to be the best I could be. I attended meetings I did not have to be in, watched and attended games, introduced myself to the right people whenever I could make myself get my name out there, and understood how the industry of your field works so you can pursue it better.

Fernando: Alright, Jordan, I appreciate and value the time given to this Interview. This is Jordan Ferrell, and I enjoyed sharing some time with you. I am Fernando Abarca for the Pioneer Newspaper. I hope you enjoy the rest of your day.

I want to thank Jordan Ferrell for making time for this interview and Tommy Hodul, in charge of Public Relations at Roots SC, for setting up this interview; I sincerely appreciate these people and the Oakland Roots SC.