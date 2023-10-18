Tech Boom Squeezes Bay Area Housing Affordability, Threatening Lower-Income Residents’ Ability to Stay

Christopher Zotea Oakland’s unhoused population number has grown and has become severe, sanitation management is provided in the form of public outhouses.

The San Francisco Bay Area, known for its stunning views, thriving tech industry, and diverse culture, is facing an escalating crisis: soaring housing costs that are leaving many residents struggling to make ends meet. According to recent reports from the Bay Area Census, housing prices have surged by an alarming 4%-12% in the past year alone, far outpacing the rate of income growth. This has left long-time residents and newcomers facing the harsh reality of unaffordable living conditions.

Experts cite a variety of reasons for the escalating housing costs, including a booming tech industry, limited housing supply, and an influx of high-income professionals. “Well, the cost is relative to the demand. So supply and demand. Just straight up. Normal capitalism, since there’s too much demand and not enough supply. That’s why we’re seeing, you know, the increase in the housing market. It just keeps going up. ” says Miguel Oyoque, a private loan officer. “The housing prices are so high that your standard blue-collar worker just really doesn’t have the means to afford… your basic blue-collar worker is just priced out of the market”

Recent data from the Bay Area Housing Finance Authority (BAHFA) indicates that the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment has reached an astronomical $3,200 per month, with home prices averaging well over a million dollars. These excessive costs force many residents to make difficult choices, such as living in overcrowded conditions or commuting long distances to work, further straining their finances and quality of life.

In an effort to shed light on the human impact of this crisis, we spoke with Bay Area residents, each facing unique challenges due to rising housing costs. Anahi Morales, a single mother of two, shared her struggles: “I’ve lived in the Bay Area my whole life, but now it feels like I’m being pushed out. I work full-time, but I can barely afford a small apartment. I worry about my kids and their future here.”

Jeniffer Nguyen, a social worker who recently moved to the Bay Area for a job opportunity, expressed her frustration: “I thought landing a good job here would set me up, but most of my salary goes into paying the rent. It’s disheartening to see how little you get for your money in terms of living space.”

Local and state governments are grappling with this crisis. During an interview with CBS, Mayor Sheng Thao of Oakland, California announced a new task force aimed at addressing affordable housing in the city. “When we talk about building affordable housing. This is going to be directly linked with our unhoused population and our affordable housing prices as well.” Mayor Thao stated. “We are excited to be bringing close to a thousand units online.”

However, loan officers emphasize long-term strategies being taken are also a means of low-income families confronting the crisis. “Now you have these workers that are having higher costs for commuting, you know, takes away time from their family. So it’s not just the cost itself. It’s family time that they also miss. So there’s just some unfortunate situations,” stated private loan officer Miguel Oyoque.

Addressing this crisis requires collaboration between public and private sectors, innovative urban planning, and policies that prioritize affordable housing for all income levels. Without bold and immediate action, the Bay Area risks losing its diverse character and becoming a region only accessible to the wealthy elite.

As the community waits for substantial changes, many residents continue to grapple with the harsh reality of unaffordable housing, hoping for a future where living in the Bay Area remains a possibility for people from all walks of life.

Disclaimer: Interview with Mayer Thao was sourced from the original interview with CBS on 3-23-23.