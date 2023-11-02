CSU East Bay’s Own: Emerging Hip-Hop Artist Sets the Stage for Success

Fernando Abarca Myles Haynes performing at a local event in the Bay Area

More than once, you could have been told that the key to happiness is to chase whatever makes you happy. If you feel you are talented and you can share your talent with the world, then share it and provide an impact to those you come across in your way.

One beautiful thing about our region is that the Bay Area is packed with independent musicians in hip-hop culture. It is not a secret that our lifetime has been full of those artists, considering the Bay Area is a respected pioneer in that genre and culture. Big names such as Tupac, G-Easy, Mac Dre, E40, Too Short, P-Lo, and many others have started their careers in the Bay Area.

Only those people who have ever desired to make a career in music understand the competitive business that implies getting your name out there and becoming a known artist, even locally. Myles Haynes, a CSU East Bay junior, native to Fremont, California, understood this very well from a young age. Myles is majoring in Communications at CSUEB, and aside from his academic life, Myles is a music producer and solo artist.

Myles’s music journey started at 14 years old due to an invitation from one of his friends to join a music group. Which she will sing, and Myles will rap. It was unbelievable for him because, according to his words, He never envisioned himself doing music or anything related to it.

That proposal of joining a music group was enough for him to realize the talent he did not know he had. Going into high school, Myles began to write poems, short stories, and experiences and used his writings to create songs.

Myles believes that majoring in communications will be a significant asset to his music career, as he mentioned, people in the music business lack the skill of learning how to communicate, manage, and coordinate with the people in the industry and mass media.

Myles is very active within our community; he has been seen performing at local events and featuring in other music tracks with colleagues and classmates. Myles wants to bring a long-term effect to every person he works with either at CSU East Bay or whoever gets to know him through his work. He carries himself with a persona that anything is possible, especially when considering his music. Myles quotes American rapper Futuristic. “Anybody with a dream and a work ethic can get it; all it takes is confidence and persistence.” As Myles stated in an interview, “one must shoot to the stars.”

Myles emphasized the importance of staying out of trouble and keeping yourself safe while going through the process of chasing your dreams, especially in the music industry. Once Myles graduates, he plans to continue to release his music and grow more prominent with his fan base, using the skills and knowledge he learned at East Bay to reach his full potential when dealing with people in the business.

The message that Myles wants to leave to all the people who want to begin a career in hip-hop and do not know where to start, is to create from a place of authenticity, because the music industry is a very competitive business. However, the competition is not the Drakes, the J-Coles, the Kendrick Lamars, the competition is you. As a hip-hop artist the competition is to get better every day, in that way the persistence and results will be prevalent.

If you want to support and explore Myles’s music career, please follow him on his Instagram handle, @mylesramel. Please stay alert for his updates on new music, videos, collaborations, and more. His EP, The Introduction, is out on streaming platforms and more music from Myles will be released in 2024. As a local up and coming artist and fellow student he will appreciate all support.