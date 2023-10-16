California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
Turf
Filler ad
Youtube
Accordion

The CORE of East Bay Students

Sofia Torres, Student Contributor50 Views
October 16, 2023
Overviewing+Cal+State+East+Bay%2C+The+Core+has+become+the+perfect+spot+as+more+students+return+to+on-campus+classes.
Trenton Goudeaux
Overviewing Cal State East Bay, The Core has become the perfect spot as more students return to on-campus classes.

Cal State East Bay students spend long hours of preparing for their next class, at the library, creating the CORE of campus. CSUEB officially opened they’re three story facility called the CORE in 2022. Giving students and faculty access to study rooms which can be reserved two weeks in advance, printing, book and laptop rentals, along with much more.

Whether you need some quiet time to study, read, complete homework, or want to form a study group, the Core is the place for you. Cal State East Bay has many students who commute long distances, can utilize the core in between classes. The Core is open from 8am-10pm Monday through Thursday, Friday-Sunday Hours vary on the day.

Students who have busy schedules and would like an area to study on the weekends cannot rely on the Core for long enough hours.Kyle Lee lives on campus and utilizes the Core at least 2-4 times a week, “More hour availability would be good because A lot of downtime can be spent at the core because it’s one of the best places to hang out on campus, especially on weekends even those that live on campus, the library closes way earlier on weekends, having access to the benefits the core offers for a little longer on weekends would be nice,” Kyle mentioned.

Julian Alfonso lives off campus and commutes about 20-30 min. When asked if he utilizes the Core, he said” I come here usually before and after classes, about 2-3 days a week..I don’t benefit from coming here on the weekends”.

When asked by Student Assistants working at the Core if there was a demand for more hours on weekends from students, Catherine Vuletic ”Core hours are understandably different on weekends because we have less student assistants. I see the majority of the students in the current hours that we have.” Jacob Grunwald a Shift Lead at the Core “Students usually come later in the day to use the printers or use the quiet floors.”

As East Bay is still transitioning to in person classes, more and more students are coming to campus. Maybe in the future there will be a stronger need for longer hours at the Core. For now, the Core seems to be the new hang out spot on campus. Creating Core memories at East Bay.

More to Discover
More in Campus
Car show at CSUEB 2023 alumni homecoming, Saturday, October 7th 2023
CSUEB Preview/Homecoming Day 2023
Visual image of the Student Health & Counseling Service located on the campus of California State University, East Bay
Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds
People at the stands during the 2 nd half of the USL Championship game Oakland vs. Monterey Bay FC on Saturday, September 25, 2023. Pioneer Stadium hosts Roots home games.
Oakland Root's Match Day at Pioneer Stadium
Protestors outside of Valera Hall at California State University Northridge, September 5th 2023
CSU Student Employees Union Advocates for Fair Wages and Hours
Empty Meiklejohn Hall lecture room
Potential Strike from CSU Staff and Faculty?
Student Assistants Push for Union Representation
Student Assistants Push for Union Representation
More in Slider
Oaklands unhoused population number has grown and has become severe, sanitation management is provided in the form of public outhouses.
Tech Boom Squeezes Bay Area Housing Affordability, Threatening Lower-Income Residents' Ability to Stay
La Pulga, San Jose flea market
The Battle to Save "La Pulga": San Jose's Flea Market at Risk
Front Entrance Outside of Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bill's Brewery Reopens
Rain, Rain Go Away, East Bay Baseball Is Ready For A Sunny Day
Rain, Rain Go Away, East Bay Baseball Is Ready For A Sunny Day
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang win the Oscar for Best Picture for Everything Everywhere All at Once during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The 95th Academy Awards
Terrorism is a Sleeping Giant: 9/11– Then and Now
Terrorism is a Sleeping Giant: 9/11– Then and Now
More in Top Stories
Small-Town Hero: CSUEB’s Luke Brown Comes From Humble Beginnings
Small-Town Hero: CSUEB’s Luke Brown Comes From Humble Beginnings
Behind The Camera: Reflections On My Time As A Sports Photographer At The Pioneer
Behind The Camera: Reflections On My Time As A Sports Photographer At The Pioneer
A Message for All the Average Athletes
A Message for All the Average Athletes
The 50th Anniversary of Title IX: A Celebration and a Critique
The 50th Anniversary of Title IX: A Celebration and a Critique
Post-Pandemic Nightlife in the Bay Area
Post-Pandemic Nightlife in the Bay Area
Is Campus Secure?
Is Campus Secure?
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in