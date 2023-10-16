The CORE of East Bay Students

Trenton Goudeaux Overviewing Cal State East Bay, The Core has become the perfect spot as more students return to on-campus classes.

Cal State East Bay students spend long hours of preparing for their next class, at the library, creating the CORE of campus. CSUEB officially opened they’re three story facility called the CORE in 2022. Giving students and faculty access to study rooms which can be reserved two weeks in advance, printing, book and laptop rentals, along with much more.

Whether you need some quiet time to study, read, complete homework, or want to form a study group, the Core is the place for you. Cal State East Bay has many students who commute long distances, can utilize the core in between classes. The Core is open from 8am-10pm Monday through Thursday, Friday-Sunday Hours vary on the day.

Students who have busy schedules and would like an area to study on the weekends cannot rely on the Core for long enough hours.Kyle Lee lives on campus and utilizes the Core at least 2-4 times a week, “More hour availability would be good because A lot of downtime can be spent at the core because it’s one of the best places to hang out on campus, especially on weekends even those that live on campus, the library closes way earlier on weekends, having access to the benefits the core offers for a little longer on weekends would be nice,” Kyle mentioned.

Julian Alfonso lives off campus and commutes about 20-30 min. When asked if he utilizes the Core, he said” I come here usually before and after classes, about 2-3 days a week..I don’t benefit from coming here on the weekends”.

When asked by Student Assistants working at the Core if there was a demand for more hours on weekends from students, Catherine Vuletic ”Core hours are understandably different on weekends because we have less student assistants. I see the majority of the students in the current hours that we have.” Jacob Grunwald a Shift Lead at the Core “Students usually come later in the day to use the printers or use the quiet floors.”

As East Bay is still transitioning to in person classes, more and more students are coming to campus. Maybe in the future there will be a stronger need for longer hours at the Core. For now, the Core seems to be the new hang out spot on campus. Creating Core memories at East Bay.