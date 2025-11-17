California State University East Bay

Hardcore Punk Graces Hayward

Abby Rodriguez, Contributor
November 17, 2025
Abby Rodriguez

When I heard about a hardcore punk show, hosted by R’N’RG Presents, being held in Hayward, I was eager to attend. Hardcore is a subgenre of punk, and is often faster, more intense, and more aggressive. I’ve been to all-ages, hardcore punk shows in Oakland, Berkeley and San Francisco, but never Hayward, so I was excited to check out the event.

The show was held on Oct. 11 in the lot of Fifty’s Market and Liquor and the World Famous Hotboys food truck, on Mission Blvd. I was able to browse Fifty’s before the show, and there were a wide variety of snacks and beverages inside, along with bands, such as Title Fight,  playing on the store’s loudspeakers.

The live music started around 7 p.m. The first band was, From One Hell, a Bay Area hardcore band. Second, Opposing Force, another Bay Area hardcore band. Third, True Fight, a hardcore band from Ibaraki, Japan. Last, Stand Tall, a “Straight Edge Hardcore” Bay Area band.

True Fight (Abby Rodriguez)

Each set consisted of the same high energy antics and dances you’d witness at most hardcore events: moshing, two steps, windmills, occasional crowd surfing, and good music. In the front of the mosh pit you are prone to getting injured at the cost of a good view, but it’s all part of the experience.

Afterwards, bands and viewers were chilling in the lot, chatting amongst each other while some rejuvenated themselves with chicken from World Famous Hotboys after dancing. Overall, it was a successful night; leaving the show with my ears ringing in the best way possible.

World Famous Hotboys Food Truck (Abby Rodriguez)

 

Abby Rodriguez

 

Abby Rodriguez

 

Abby Rodriguez

 

Abby Rodriguez
