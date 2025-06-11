Thunderbolts*: The Marvel Movie You Didn’t Know You Needed

Rating: 4/5

In the era of superhero fatigue, fans are tired of the MCU’s inconsistency, Thunderbolts comes as a grounded, emotionally driven surprise. This is arguably one of Marvel’s strongest films since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. With a darker tone and themes that go deeper than the typical Marvel fare, the film makes a strong case for why these outcasts deserve the spotlight.

This is the story of several antiheroes: all scorched by trauma experienced sometime in the past and all sharing these experiences to some degree. An interesting twist ties the whole group together. Whereas the first two acts are dedicated to setting up the team and building the storyline, the shock mostly comes in the third act. The movie conveys a powerful message of feeling alone and the importance of being there for one another.

Florence Pugh’s performance as Yelena is outstanding. She shines as the team’s emotional anchor, and her emotions are a central plot point with Bob, an underrated new addition to the MCU. The cast still delivers an outstanding balance between heavy emotional themes and Marvel’s signature humor, which does not undercut the dramatic moments.

Visually, the film keeps things mostly grounded and does not try to impress you with the most beautiful shots you have ever seen. Instead, it roots itself in gritty, well-crafted action. With one standout scene of Sebastian Stans Bucky Barnes saving the team is very memorable and shows off this films sharp direction.

Unlike recent Marvel projects that feel mediocre or very emotional on the surface level, Thunderbolts* focuses on its characters, rewarding longtime fans who remember these characters from past projects. However, it is accessible enough for casual fans to enjoy without knowing the MCU lore completely. Whether you are a die-hard Marvel fan or looking for a great superhero film, Thunderbolts* is worth your time.