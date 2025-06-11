California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer

Two Decades of Darkness, Revenge of the Sith Returns

Hector Lopez, Contributor
June 11, 2025
Hector Lopez

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith returned to theaters after two decades. This drew old fans and garnered new fans into this historic saga. Among them was Emiliano, a lifelong Star Wars fan who was nice enough to share his experience of revisiting one of his favorite films twice on the big screen.

Hector Lopez

 

 

“Watching Revenge of the Sith again in theaters was like reliving a pivotal moment in my youth”, Emiliano reflected. “ The emotions, the visuals, the music, it all came rushing back.”

The re-release not only re-ignited personal memories for Emilano, but he also thinks it serves as a bridge between generations. “Seeing younger audiences react with the same awe I felt years ago was heartwarming. It shows the timeless appeal of this universe.”

Darth Vader Popcorn Buckets Sold Out Before Opening Night As Fans Rush to See 20th Anniversary Screenings. (Hector Lopez)

According to Business Insider, the 20th anniversary release of the Revenge of the Sith raked in $25 million domestically. This shows a hunger for Star Wars content on the big screen and a future for re-releases.

Hector Lopez

 

Emiliano believes this event is crucial in introducing new fans to the franchise. “Experiencing the movie in a theater setting offers a communal feeling that is hard to replicate at home. This invites newcomers to become part of the Star Wars universe.”

 

Emiliano and many others felt a renewed connection to the franchise as the lights dimmed and the Iconic John Williams score began.

Hector Lopez
More to Discover
More in 2025
Protecting Nature’s Busiest Workers One Swarm at a Time
Protecting Nature’s Busiest Workers One Swarm at a Time
Francisco Zermeño enjoying espresso at Eon Coffee.
Francisco Zermeño: The Man at the Heart of Hayward
Thunderbolts*: The Marvel Movie You Didn’t Know You Needed
Thunderbolts*: The Marvel Movie You Didn’t Know You Needed
Early 2010s fashion trends such as Isabel Marant Bekett Sneakers and Vanessa Hudgens in her boho chic era
Early 2010s Comeback: Cultural Nostalgia or Recession Indicator?
Is Dating Culture Dead?
Is Dating Culture Dead?
Matchai Bar Brings A New Cafe Concept to the East Bay
Matchai Bar Brings A New Cafe Concept to the East Bay
More in Arts & Life
A DJ energizes the crowd with upbeat tracks, keeping the lively atmosphere going throughout the afternoon into the night.
626 Night Market Brings Labubus and Lobster to The Bay Area
From left to right: Whoopi Goldberg, Jeremy O. Harris,Tyler Mitchell, and Sarah Snook, posing at the bottom of the Met stairs, May 5, 2025.
The Met Gala: Fashion’s Biggest Night
W. Kamau Bell with Jeopardy host Ken Jennings after winning Celebrity Jeopardy, April 23, 2025
Celebrity Jeopardy Winner Donates Charity Winnings To Classrooms in Oakland Public Schools
The shop lies on the busy street of Castro Valley Blvd.
Happy Ending for Your Friendly Neighborhood Comics Store in Castro Valley
"Sinners": A Deep Dive Into Darkness You Won’t Be Able to Escape - or Forget
"Sinners": A Deep Dive Into Darkness You Won’t Be Able to Escape - or Forget
Students and Faculty join to march in protest on Campus against Budget Cuts. April 2025 (Emaline Becerra)
Students and Faculty Stressed with More Devastating Cuts to the Arts
More in Slider
Highway 1 Turnout
California's Highway 1 Guide: A Must Do Road Trip
Street Soccer: USA, Oakland Hosts Spring Festival 2025
Street Soccer: USA, Oakland Hosts Spring Festival 2025
Introducing Perry’s Nest: CSUEB’s One-Stop Shop for Incoming Students!
Introducing Perry’s Nest: CSUEB’s One-Stop Shop for Incoming Students!
A member is being assisted on a move on aerial straps (Genesis Ednalino)
Flying High at Fremont’s Lake Elizabeth
Students enjoying the end of the end-of-the-semester party on April 22nd, 2025. (Giselle Flores)
CSU EB Students Celebrate ASI’s 4th Annual Jamboree
TIV 2 [Tornado Intercept Vehicle 2] February 7th, 2025, Twistex Memorial Site El Reno Oklahoma ©Emaline Becerra
The Pioneer goes “Storm Chasing”