Is Dating Culture Dead?

Whether you meet your significant other in person, online, or through other circumstances, the new phases and norms of modern dating have completely changed how relationships begin and evolve.

As dating culture continues to shift, younger generations are realizing that dating today looks nothing like it did for those before them. This noticeable shift has led many to reflect on how the internet, casual culture, and shifting priorities have fundamentally altered what dating means in today’s society.

“The impact of social media [is significant in dating]…it has created new avenues of possible trouble, and those situations can be really damaging to both mental health and reputation,” Richard Sprott, a human development lecturer at California State University, East Bay, said in an interview.

Three key factors responsible for the “death” of dating culture include accessibility, situationships, and talking stages, and trust and commitment.

With access to the internet and dating apps, young adults are now left with more options beyond their own social circle, leading to dating accessibility at new extreme levels. While having more options within the dating pool can be beneficial in its own ways, it also leaves many with commitment issues, as more young adults are left questioning whether their partner is truly the “one.”

“With the internet and dating apps, it’s just harder for people to be serious with one person for a while or even the rest of their life,” Bryanna Sandoval, a young adult familiar with modern dating, said in an interview.

The rise of situationships and never-ending talking stages has changed the dating status of casual versus “in a relationship.” Those within today’s modern dating pool often find themselves in unconventional relationships without clear intentions or boundaries. Without a label, these relationships often lead to confusion, unmet expectations, and even heartbreak.

Complications surrounding trust and commitment have worsened within today’s modern dating culture. Cheating, ghosting, and even leading people on are far too normalized in today’s dating scene, making it difficult for people to feel secure in their relationships and creating hesitation to form new ones out of fear of being hurt.

Today’s dating culture isn’t exactly “dead;” it has just taken a new direction. Depending on the circumstance, some find today’s dating norms versatile, while others find them unclear and without structure, making it harder to build long-lasting relationships.

Dating culture is constantly changing in today’s fast-paced society. Whether you finally move past the talking stage, match with that one person you set your eyes on, or even better, you finally, for once, didn’t get ghosted, one thing remains the same: everyone’s just looking for love.

