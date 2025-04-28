Students and Faculty Stressed with More Devastating Cuts

California State University East Bay is considering significant reductions to its programs, with the Theater and Dance department facing the possibility of closure. This situation places current students in a difficult position, forcing them to contemplate changing their major or transferring to another institution. In response, a petition has been launched to advocate for preserving the Theater and Dance Department, which has garnered 1,405 verified signatures as of April 22nd, 2025. Students, alumni, and community supporters are rallying together to urge the administration to maintain this vital department, which fosters a diverse and inclusive campus environment where students can freely express themselves and receive support. Students, Alumni, and Faculty had marched to the Student Administration building and into the President’s office. Demanded there to be a reconsideration of not cutting the department.

The Impact of Defunding Students: An Interview with Aiden Le

As the sun shone brightly on the East Bay campus, students gathered in groups, enjoying the warmth of spring. Among them was Aiden Le, a first-year student majoring in theater. Aiden’s passion for the arts was evident as he shared his thoughts on a pressing issue: the defunding of the theater department.

During our conversation, Aiden expressed his deep concern about the future of his department.

“I am a first-year Theater major student and have found community, friends, and support in this department. Unfortunately, our department is getting defunded,” he said, his voice tinged with sadness.

Aiden’s words highlighted the emotional connection students have with their programs. For many, like Aiden, the theater department is more than just a place to learn; it’s a community where friendships are formed and support is found.

Aiden shared his worries about what defunding could mean for his education and future:

Loss of Programs: Without funding, essential classes and workshops may be cut, limiting students’ opportunities to learn and grow.

Community Disruption: The theater department is a hub for creativity and collaboration. Losing it could mean losing a vital support system.

Career Opportunities: Many students rely on their departments for internships and industry connections. Defunding could jeopardize these pathways.

In response to the looming threat of defunding, Aiden and his fellow students have taken proactive steps.

“We have created a petition that is being shared for signatures. It would be great for it to get more attention, unifying support for the cause,” he explained.

This initiative demonstrates students’ determination to advocate for their education. They hope to raise awareness and pressure decision-makers to reconsider the funding cuts by gathering signatures.

Aiden Le’s experience as a theater major at East Bay reflects the broader concerns of students facing the potential loss of vital programs. The passion and commitment shown by students like Aiden remind us of the importance of arts education in fostering creativity and community. As they rally together to save their department, their voices are a powerful reminder of education’s impact on young lives.

In times of challenge, it is the unity and determination of students that can lead to change.

The Theater and Dance department may be shut down, and the Arts department also feels the effects of budget cuts. This situation has left teachers and lecturers feeling overwhelmed.

Impact of Cuts on the Arts Department

Briana Becerra, an art major, expressed her frustration about how hard it was to find the classes she needs to graduate. She shared her thoughts in a discussion on the college’s CLASS canvas shell. She said,

“Like many others who saw the class listings on Monday, I was deeply disappointed by the limited options, especially compared to previous years.”

Briana noticed that many important classes were unavailable, including one she wanted to take in the fall. After talking to her classmates, she felt that speaking up about the issue was important.

She added,

“I was definitely driven by my own emotions and frustrations, but also by my appreciation for my fellow peers who are in the same boat as me.”

She decided to share her feelings publicly to raise awareness, and she was happy to see that others felt the same way.

From the discussion, she left a survey at the end of her paragraph about what she wants to see change. She said, “If the school rarely offers certain classes, they should drop them from the expected requirements so students aren’t expected to wait around for them or find another school to replace them.” She believes East Bay should take responsibility for our education and ensure our learning experience is as smooth as possible.

She also mentioned, “Another thing I’m hoping to change, which may be more unrealistic, is offering better resources to the arts.” She feels that the theater and dance departments are struggling, and the art department might fall apart if things don’t improve. She cares about the school and their work but thinks they have let their students down. She said, “Regardless of their major, every student deserves the best resources and support, and East Bay is failing to provide for that or find new solutions around the budget cuts.” She hopes the school will act quickly and thoughtfully to help students because it’s their responsibility.

The budget cuts have affected her as a student. She said, “I wouldn’t be able to take a specific class next semester, that being ART 242, which is frustrating because it’s usually offered in the fall.” She plans to graduate in the spring of 2026 and is worried that not being able to take certain classes will stop her from graduating. Like many others, she can’t wait for a class to be available because that would waste everyone’s time and make it harder for students to graduate.

Link to Briana’s survey: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSekf5o7PWVDJr_XQfTUw6WmDH4Sclih9H9zZvLRoB-bO71VWw/viewform

Link to Petition: https://www.change.org/p/prevent-the-closure-of-calstate-eastbay-s-theater-and-dance-department