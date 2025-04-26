California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer

CSU EB Students Celebrate ASI’s 4th Annual Jamboree

Giselle Flores, Student Contributor56 Views
April 26, 2025
Students enjoying the end of the end-of-the-semester party on April 22nd, 2025. (Giselle Flores)

As the end of the semester approaches, a beautiful April midday brings lively happenings to CSU East Bay. Held from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM as a part of Earth Week, hundreds of students and staff from all majors gathered on the Music Lawn to celebrate the 4th annual EB Jamboree, hosted by Associated Students, Inc. (ASI). 

“Even though we’re having all the fun– and we’ve got rides and everything– a big piece of it is community,” says  Corey Copeland, the campus engagement coordinator for ASI. “Just making sure everyone here on campus gets to meet everybody, and that nobody feels like a stranger.” 

The jamboree featured a live DJ, a rock wall, amusement park rides, a caricature artist, a dunk tank, and various food options. “This is a long annual school tradition,” said  Copeland. Five years after the COVID pandemic, ASI Presents has successfully reintroduced in-person events as a replacement for the Spring Mayhem. “This is kind of just an evolution or just an occurrence of that.”

Students lining up for free snacks. (Giselle Flores)

Several dedicated CSU groups came together to support the celebration.“I wanna say a shout out to our student leadership group, SLIC [Student Leadership and Involvement Center]. Shout out to TKE [Tau Kappa Epsilon]. Shout out to Delta Chi. Shout out to the Wellness center. They’ve been doing everything just in their power to just make sure that this is a successful event.” The party was indeed successful, with long lines to get to several key offerings, including carnival games, face painting, & caricature artists, and Vendor city. “…A lot of the piece of it is just me, getting to hang out with the students—usually at the DISARC centers, like the Black Student Success Center, the Latinx Center, and the API Center—just seeing what they think is lacking on campus,” added Copeland. “Then I go out and try to provide that.”

Pioneer Dining at Vendor City. (Julius Palma)

Pioneer Dining was one of many stands that were found in “Vendor City”, a shaded designated area located directly in front of the music building that offered a variety of drinks, snacks, and other free goodies. Those interested were able to take with them their choice of items.

Students and faculty lined up for food on April 22nd, 2025. (Giselle Flores)

The food vendors were no exception to being popular among students. The first 325 students and 75 faculty who checked in received carnival food truck vouchers worth 2 free items of their choice, spanning corn dogs, fries, popcorn, cotton candy, and shaved ice, amongst other options.“A lot of help came from Chartwells and Pioneer Dining for connecting with food trucks,” Copeland explained. “Some vendors, like Classic Amusement, have been long-time campus partners—even before I started in this role.” 

Students sitting while being drawn in caricature form on April 22nd, 2025. (Giselle Flores)

ASI’s goal is to aid in building student and staff morale while fostering a welcoming environment. “Just coming in open, open-minded, coming in with the focus of just trying to meet and establish a better community and just having fun,” said Copeland. In addition to the free food and gifts, the jamboree also offered free artwork. An artist was on scene, drawing visitors to perfection. Attendees were all smiles after being sent away with their caricatures.

Dancers performing on stage on April 22nd, 2025. (Giselle Flores)

Turf, Inc., Oakland’s world-class dance group featured in Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, brought rap music and high-energy performances to campus. “I don’t think there was anything that resonated more with the students on campus and Bay Area natives and those who are just bringing diversity onto the campus,” said Copeland. Dancers honored their California roots, performing Kendrick Lamar’s hits like ‘Not Like Us.

Dancer Mickale Moreland on stage during a dance off hosted by Turf, Inc., April 22nd, 2025. (Giselle Flores)

The musical performances featured an all-day DJ, several dance-offs, and a dancing workshop. Guests were encouraged to come up on stage to engage more closely with the performers. Among the dancers was Mickale Moreland, a finalist who was later declared the winner.

Dancers awaiting final results, April 22nd, 2025. (Giselle Flores)

Unsurprisingly, the event was a hit; ASI considers the students when planning events. “…A lot of the piece of it is just me, getting to hang out with the students—usually at the DISARC centers, like the Black Student Success Center, the Latinx Center, and the API Center—just seeing what they think is lacking on campus,” added Copeland. “Then I go out and try to provide that.” 

More to Discover
More in 2025
A member is being assisted on a move on aerial straps (Genesis Ednalino)
Flying High at Fremont’s Lake Elizabeth
Across from the Japantown Peace Plaza the central walkway is full of foot traffic as people visit booths and pass by event activities on April 12, 2025. (Gemmaruby Maciel)
The Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival Celebrates Japanese Heritage
Mateo Reyes-Lopez on April 16, 2025.(Gemmaruby Maciel)
Easter Fun on Campus
Newly admitted student accepts her admissions offer on April 12, 2025 (Kari Lopez)
California State East Bay’s Welcome Day Paves the Way for a More Optimistic Fall 2025 Semester
A CSUEB shuttle bus passes by the iconic East Bay letters on the Hayward Hills campus. (Photo courtesy of CSU East Bay)
Commute To Campus? Here Are Some Useful Resources!
Courtesy of instagram account @repsylviagarcia
Pathway to Citizenship: The American Dream and Promise Act of 2025 For DACA and Dreamers ignite Hope
More in Arts & Life
(Lionsgate)
“Freaky Tales” Review: “Pulp Fiction” with an East Bay Twist!
(Warner Bros.)
A Minecraft Movie: A Nostalgic Hit or Another Failed Adaptation?
Student actors Phillip Casco, Victoria Mannah, and Tyler Thomas performing their rendition of a Greek Myth (Lilliana Rodriguiez)
Greek Myths Come Alive in CSUEB’s Dazzling Production of Metamorphoses
Student stage manager Alyson Coles, and the chair of theatre and dance Richard Olmsted (Liliana Rodriguez)
Metamorphoses Dress Rehearsal: A Stunning Display of Artistry and Teamwork
David Valencia, Oscar Thompson, Henry McGuire, and Simone Sisneros-Thiry discussing the Sierpinski gasket during the Math and Mingle event on February 18,2025
Math and Mingle
CSUEB student Lio in disbelief after fellow student Malia dances in his face during the Block Party dance battle. February 20, 2025.
TURF INC. Turns It Up at the First Ever CSU East Bay Block Party!
More in Campus
CSUEB students filling out the check-in sheet on February 20, 2025 (Adrian Rodriguez)
Cal State East Bay's STEM Career Fair Sets Students on the Path to Success!
Greek Hill partially demolished, March 28th (Shelby Carrancho)
Farewell to University Hill: Greek Life Responds to The Loss
Students Line up for Day Parking Permit Dispenser on February 27, 2025 (Jennifer Ozuna-Juarez)
College Student Parking Passes Are Expensive! Should Financial Aid Cover the Cost?
From left: Earl Aquilera Associate Professor Department of Teacher Education; Keith D. Brown Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Alameda Labor Council; Kenia Juarez, Students for Quality Education (SQE); Jeff Newcomb, CFAEB President; Stephanie Seitz, CFA Bargaining Team, participated in a panel discussion during the CFAEB Town Hall at CSUEB on March 13, 2025.
CFA Town Hall: Course Cuts, Loss of Faculty and WASC
Eight Ways to Destress as a CSUEB Student!
Eight Ways to Destress as a CSUEB Student!
PASA members Chris Tse and Kapatid Director Madison Mercado welcoming community members to the ACCLA event. March 4, 2025. (Carleen Alfonzo)
Queers United & PASA Showcase Queer Filipinx Intersectionality at East Bay!