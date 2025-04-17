California State University East Bay

“Freaky Tales” Review: “Pulp Fiction” with an East Bay Twist!

Chris McNicholas, Student Contributor
April 17, 2025
(Lionsgate)

Freaky Tales is a film written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and executive-produced by Oakland rapper Too Short. The film stars Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jay Ellis, and co-stars Normani, Dominique Thorne, Jack Champion, and Ji-young Yoo. The film also features late actor, and Oakland-native, Angus Cloud in his final film role.  

Set in 1987, “Freaky Tales” (named after Too Short’s song of the same name) is a series of four interconnected stories unfolding across the same, stormy night in Oakland. A group of punk rebels defend the 924 Gilman Street music venue against a group of Neo-Nazis; an aspiring hip-hop duo anticipate their rap battle against Too Short; a retired debt collector refuses to take on one last job; and Warriors point guard, Eric “Sleepy” Floyd, enacts his revenge on burglars who broke into his home, and murdered his girlfriend, on the night of his “Superman” NBA playoff performance. All four stories are bound together by a mysterious force of green energy that bestows certain characters with supernatural powers.

To be clear, none of these events have happened in real life, with the exception of Floyd’s “Superman” game. Regardless, “Freaky Tales” is still an absurdly entertaining thrill ride that delivers on the nostalgic vibes of the 1980s, is heavily stylized with Tarantino-inspired violence, and is drenched in its entirety in Bay Area spirit and pride! 

What makes “Freaky Tales” especially cool is that a majority of the movie was filmed on-location, featuring iconic landmarks from Oakland, and the neighboring cities of Berkeley and San Leandro. 

From the Oakland Coliseum, to the Grand Lake Theatre, to Loard’s Ice Cream, you are bound to recognize at least one location. Director, and Berkeley-native, Ryan Fleck’s decision to film on-location shows his love for the East Bay, and is guaranteed to make East Bay audience members develop a more personal connection to the film.  

Unlike similar anthology films like “Pulp Fiction,” the stories told in “Freaky Tales” can sometimes have trouble fully intertwining with one another. The pacing of each story is different, which leaves some characters having a significantly lesser amount of screentime than others. The cinematography is not particularly interesting either. However, that still doesn’t take away from the film’s chaotic, high-octane nature. 

The performances from Pascal, Ellis, and other actors capture the mentality of the underdog, making each protagonist very likable, and contributing to the insane amount of fun you’ll have rooting for them, especially in the final chapter. Sleepy Floyd slicing and dicing Neo-Nazis with a katana while Metallica and E-40 play in the background…what’s not to like?

“Freaky Tales” is the ultimate love letter to Oakland, and the East Bay at large. It is a bizarre, albeit unique, celebration of Oakland’s culture and diversity, it contains a soundtrack of some of the Bay Area’s greatest hits, and it’s sprinkled with surprise cameos from Oakland celebrities.

If you’re looking for a fun movie to watch this weekend that has a creative flair and personal touch to it, “Freaky Tales” is the right film for you! As an East Bay resident, you’ll find it to be a hella good time! 

★★★★☆

“Freaky Tales” is now playing in theaters! Rated R.

