Greek Myths Come Alive in CSUEB’s Dazzling Production of Metamorphoses

Kari Lopez, Student Contributor61 Views
March 19, 2025
Student actors Phillip Casco, Victoria Mannah, and Tyler Thomas performing their rendition of a Greek Myth (Lilliana Rodriguiez)

Metamorphoses, directed by Kunal Prasad, offers an entertaining night out for all Cal State East Bay students, friends, and family. Located in the Theater building, the play follows 11 individual Greek mythologies that tie into the cohesive theme Prasad aimed to highlight to viewers: personal transformation and human connection as the key to understanding one’s true self in our larger society. 

While most stories ended in tragedy, leaving the audience to question the nature of change—whether for better or worse—moments of humor, laughter, and charm shone through. The actors skillfully embodied the human experience, as well as the challenges of navigating forces beyond their control. They dove into each role with an enthusiasm that transferred to the audience and filled the room. 

Dance sequence starring Phillip Casco and Victoria Mannah (Lilliana Rodriguiez)

The absolute must-see scene comes midway through the play as the cast breaks out in a colorful song and dance sequence, while Chapell Roan’s Pink Pony Club plays. Audience and cast alike were swept up in a thrill of excitement that was infectious to everyone watching.

The play’s showtimes will be at 7:30 PM from March 21st-22nd and the 23rd at 2 PM. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 for CSUEB students and $15 for general admission. I highly recommend taking the time to see some of the hidden talent we have living right under our noses here at CSUEB. There is something for everyone to enjoy and experience!

Metamorphoses runs at the University Theater March 21st- 23rd. Additional info at https://www.csueastbay.edu/theatre/

