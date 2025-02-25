TURF INC. Turns It Up at the First Ever CSU East Bay Block Party!

February 20th marked the first ever block party held at California State University East Bay! While there were many activities like bracelets crafting, casual volleyball, and even free food at the event, the hottest topic at the walkway was the dance battles held by special guests TURFinc! Who are known as one of Oakland’s finest dance companies,

TURFinc brought in the hype energy to campus by hosting dance battles with their own dancers, as well as student volunteers. Besides their influence in the Bay Area dance community, TURFinc is most known for their performance in the recent Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show with Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar.

TURFinc’s next appearance will be on February 23rd in collaboration with the Black Joy Parade at the Fluid510 venue in Oakland.

CSU East Bay’s next event will be a Poetry Awareness event with award winning poet Ebony Stewart on February 25th in the South Union DISC.