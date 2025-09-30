California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer

CSUEB Commuters Frustrated with Switch to AC Transit

Stephanie Martinez-Verdin, Contributor
September 30, 2025
Chris McNicholas
Over 20 people waiting at the Annex bus stop on a Wednesday evening

The discontinuation of California State University, East Bay’s complimentary shuttle service, and subsequent switch to the AC Transit EasyPass, has not been as smooth of a transition as people had hoped. Longer wait times, cluttered bus stops, occasional delays, and strict bus schedules are some of the challenges that leave commuting students, faculty, and staff feeling frustrated and disadvantaged.

CSUEB’s old shuttle service, which ended in August, transported students to and from the Hayward and Castro Valley BART stations every 15 to 20 minutes. AC Transit’s Line 60 bus has students waiting up to 45 minutes for a ride, due to a lower frequency of buses.

“The school needs more buses, I feel like the EasyPass is not necessary because a lot of people just use the bus to get to the BART station,” said Jessica Ramos, a first-year, graphic design major.

The old shuttles also travelled directly to the BART stations, whereas Line 60 has multiple stops along the way. Consequently, riding the Line 60 bus from the South Hayward BART station to CSUEB takes approximately one hour, whereas driving from the station to campus takes about seven minutes.

As previously reported, the switch was due to an expiring contract between CSUEB and SP Plus, the company that operated the old shuttle service. CSUEB hoped the AC Transit EasyPass would be a worthy alternative, especially with the perk of unlimited free rides, but it has instead left commuters questioning the overall reliability of the university’s transportation system.

“I think for a lot of students, it’s a little bit harder to commute because of the bus schedule,” said Genesis Cuevas, a senior, sociology major. “The switch was not worth it, the [old] shuttle service would’ve been better as students now have to wake up earlier to get to school,” Cuevas added.

“I have to leave my house two hours earlier [to catch the bus], and I live ten to fifteen minutes from campus,” said a fourth year psychology major who wishes to remain anonymous.

CSUEB Parking and Alternative Transportation Services issued a statement, on Sept. 18, that they are currently working with AC Transit to address the challenges facing commuters. They assure that updates will be provided as progress is made.

Scan the QR code below to provide feedback on AC Transit’s service. For bus service updates, follow AC Transit Service Alerts on X, @RideACTAlerts, or visit actransit.org.

csueb_bssc/Instagram
More to Discover
More in 2025
Catharyn Hayne
Tehani Kong: Bringing Inspiration for College Athletes and Swimmers Everywhere
The abundant collection candy at the North Union Market
Students and Athletes Agree: Eating Healthy May Be Harder Than You Think
Musical artist DannyV performs for an excited crowd.
CSUEB’s Block Party 2.0: Building Connection Between Education and Social Engagement
Taqueria Angelica’s Celebrates Grand Opening of On-Campus Restaurant
Taqueria Angelica’s Celebrates Grand Opening of On-Campus Restaurant
The Bay Area: A Breeding Ground for Bold Creativity and Unbreakable Community
The Bay Area: A Breeding Ground for Bold Creativity and Unbreakable Community
Band Mortal ViP performing at Safariiicamp on February 23, 2025
Bay Area Hidden Gem: SafariiiCAMP Night Market in Oakland Welcomes Fans of Music, Art, and Making New Friends
More in Campus
CSUEB’s Shuttle Service Ending: Don’t Panic, Here’s What You Need to Know
CSUEB’s Shuttle Service Ending: Don’t Panic, Here’s What You Need to Know
Introducing Perry’s Nest: CSUEB’s One-Stop Shop for Incoming Students!
Introducing Perry’s Nest: CSUEB’s One-Stop Shop for Incoming Students!
Students and Faculty join to march in protest on Campus against Budget Cuts. April 2025 (Emaline Becerra)
Students and Faculty Stressed with More Devastating Cuts to the Arts
Students enjoying the end of the end-of-the-semester party on April 22nd, 2025. (Giselle Flores)
CSU EB Students Celebrate ASI’s 4th Annual Jamboree
Mateo Reyes-Lopez on April 16, 2025.(Gemmaruby Maciel)
Easter Fun on Campus
Newly admitted student accepts her admissions offer on April 12, 2025 (Kari Lopez)
California State East Bay’s Welcome Day Paves the Way for a More Optimistic Fall 2025 Semester
More in Slider
Hayward’s Hidden Gem: The Japanese Gardens
Hayward’s Hidden Gem: The Japanese Gardens
Madridismo in the Bay: A look into Real Madrid fans in the Bay Area
Madridismo in the Bay: A look into Real Madrid fans in the Bay Area
An assortment of torpedo bats, April 24, 2025.
What are Torpedo Bats? MLB’s Latest Controversy Takes the Game By Storm!
San Francisco on Fire! The Giants Start Red Hot in 2025
San Francisco on Fire! The Giants Start Red Hot in 2025
Vintage Finds, B Street Vibes in Hayward
Vintage Finds, B Street Vibes in Hayward
Is Venchi Gelato the Ultimate Luxury Dessert or Just a Sweet Splurge? Discover the Buzz at Valley Fair Mall!
Is Venchi Gelato the Ultimate Luxury Dessert or Just a Sweet Splurge? Discover the Buzz at Valley Fair Mall!