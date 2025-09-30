CSUEB Commuters Frustrated with Switch to AC Transit

The discontinuation of California State University, East Bay’s complimentary shuttle service, and subsequent switch to the AC Transit EasyPass, has not been as smooth of a transition as people had hoped. Longer wait times, cluttered bus stops, occasional delays, and strict bus schedules are some of the challenges that leave commuting students, faculty, and staff feeling frustrated and disadvantaged.

CSUEB’s old shuttle service, which ended in August, transported students to and from the Hayward and Castro Valley BART stations every 15 to 20 minutes. AC Transit’s Line 60 bus has students waiting up to 45 minutes for a ride, due to a lower frequency of buses.

“The school needs more buses, I feel like the EasyPass is not necessary because a lot of people just use the bus to get to the BART station,” said Jessica Ramos, a first-year, graphic design major.

The old shuttles also travelled directly to the BART stations, whereas Line 60 has multiple stops along the way. Consequently, riding the Line 60 bus from the South Hayward BART station to CSUEB takes approximately one hour, whereas driving from the station to campus takes about seven minutes.

As previously reported, the switch was due to an expiring contract between CSUEB and SP Plus, the company that operated the old shuttle service. CSUEB hoped the AC Transit EasyPass would be a worthy alternative, especially with the perk of unlimited free rides, but it has instead left commuters questioning the overall reliability of the university’s transportation system.

“I think for a lot of students, it’s a little bit harder to commute because of the bus schedule,” said Genesis Cuevas, a senior, sociology major. “The switch was not worth it, the [old] shuttle service would’ve been better as students now have to wake up earlier to get to school,” Cuevas added.

“I have to leave my house two hours earlier [to catch the bus], and I live ten to fifteen minutes from campus,” said a fourth year psychology major who wishes to remain anonymous.

CSUEB Parking and Alternative Transportation Services issued a statement, on Sept. 18, that they are currently working with AC Transit to address the challenges facing commuters. They assure that updates will be provided as progress is made.

Scan the QR code below to provide feedback on AC Transit’s service. For bus service updates, follow AC Transit Service Alerts on X, @RideACTAlerts, or visit actransit.org.