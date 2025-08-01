California State University East Bay

CSUEB’s Shuttle Service Ending: Don’t Panic, Here’s What You Need to Know

Chris McNicholas, Contributor
August 1, 2025
CSUEB Parking and Alternative Transportation Services

Beginning August 18th, 2025, the California State University, East Bay Hayward campus will be discontinuing its shuttle service that transports students, faculty, and staff to and from the Hayward BART station.

Shuttle service to the Castro Valley BART station was permanently ended following the Spring 2025 semester. Zipcar and CSUEB Concord Center’s Lyft service are unaffected.

The sudden pivot in transportation options is due to an expiring contract between CSUEB and SP Plus, a parking facility management services company. Announcing the service’s discontinuation, CSUEB thanked SP Plus and its drivers “for the great service they provided our campus.”

The Line 60 route, connecting CSUEB with the Hayward BART station, will be run exclusively by AC Transit with bus service running every 45 minutes.

As part of the transition, CSUEB is launching the AC Transit EasyPass, beginning August 19th at the start of the Fall 2025 semester. According to CSUEB’s website, the EasyPass allows all currently enrolled CSUEB students unlimited free rides on all AC Transit bus routes.

“With the EasyPass, you can take any AC Transit bus to connect with the Line 60 [route] to get to campus,” said Eduina Escobar, Commuter Coordinator for Parking and Alternative Transportation Services. “It can actually accommodate students who weren’t able to get to BART before. You can also use it on your days off to go and do anything personal,” Escobar added.

The EasyPass is free for students, and is only valid during the 2025-2026 academic year. To obtain an EasyPass, students must present their Bay Card at the Parking and Alternative Transportation Services office, located in the Student and Faculty Support building at SF-140. The EasyPass will be available starting August 18th.

Follow the Parking and Alternative Transportation Services Department on Instagram, @csueb_parking, for more information.

For bus service updates, follow AC Transit Service Alerts on X, @RideACTAlerts, or visit actransit.org.

