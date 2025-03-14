From Farm to Table: The Hayward Farmers Market Experience

The Hayward Farmers Market is the perfect spot to visit with friends and family, offering plenty of fun, fresh air, and a wide variety of goods to take home. The market is a weekly event on Watkins Street, between B and C Street, next to the Hayward City Hall Plaza, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. This farmers market has been around for over 20 years, offering a variety of local goods such as produce, honey, spices, baked goods, coffee, and much more. A special perk of the Hayward Farmers Market is that they accept CALFRESH EBT and Market Match as forms of payment.

Purchasing locally sourced goods is important as it positively impacts both the community and the environment in many ways. It helps lower the carbon footprint, protect farmland, and strengthen community connections. Supporting local businesses in Hayward boosts the economy and allows us to embrace the rich cultural diversity around us while backing small family farms.

Joe’s Honey is a family-run business with deep roots in beekeeping. It was founded by Joe Gutiérrez, who has been working with bees for over seven decades. Now a multi-generational operation, Joe’s Honey involves his 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, all contributing to the legacy of Joe’s Honey. “My dad taught me that it’s better to build relationships with 100 customers instead of selling to one or two large vendors,” Gutiérrez shared.

In addition to their high-quality honey, they offer a wide range of natural bee products, including pollen, propolis, royal jelly, beeswax, and cream honey. Each product is locally sourced and carefully crafted in Hayward, making Joe’s Honey a must-visit for those seeking pure, sustainable, and authentic bee products. The Gutiérrez family can be found at the farmers market every week, sharing their passion and products with the community.

CTK Empanadas has become a popular stop at the Hayward Farmers Market. Founded by Christian Torres and Tetiana Kovalenko, the business offers handcrafted empanadas that blend traditional Latin flavors with modern twists. “We are known for our flakey crust, so you can choose your filling based on personal preference, and it’ll be great,” Torres stated.

Options range from Classic Beef to Sweet Corn and Mozzarella. Each empanada is made with high-quality ingredients and fresh flavors, making CTK Empanadas a standout for anyone craving a tasty, handmade snack.

The Hayward Farmers Market features a variety of top-notch produce stands showcasing locally grown fruits and vegetables. From Rojas Farm to Ledesma Family Farms, you’ll find a wide selection of seasonal produce, all grown in California, offering an explosion of fresh, flavorful taste.

With live music creating a lively atmosphere, a strong sense of community where neighbors connect, and local businesses eager to serve, it’s more than just a market—it’s an experience. Whether you’re browsing the fresh fruits and vegetables, enjoying a delicious snack, or discovering new local favorites, it’s an ideal way to spend your Saturday morning, supporting small businesses and making lasting memories with loved ones.