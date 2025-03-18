California State University East Bay

CSUEB Students React to Trump’s First Weeks in Office

Giselle Flores, Student Contributor74 Views
March 18, 2025
Giselle Flores
The iconic East Bay sign stands tall alongside the flags at the Student Administration Office. on Feb. 20th, 2025.

In the wake of President Trump’s recent executive orders, students at California State University, East Bay face significant uncertainty about their futures; including the potential impact this will have on their education and access to vital services. The overarching stakes are high, as these policies could reshape the landscape of higher education for vulnerable populations, particularly those who are undocumented. 

With heightened enforcement measures and a more restrictive immigration policy, students fear for their safety, financial stability, and academic opportunities. Martin G., a Hispanic CSUEB student, expressed his anxieties about the situation: “I’m not really sure what the future holds, to be honest. I’m not sure how his leadership will go over the next four years. I guess I’m just hoping for the best.” 

The increase of deportations on undocumented citizens will directly threaten their residency status and ability to secure financial aid and resources necessary for succeeding in college. “Many students are really worried about their future and whether they can get the help they need to succeed,” said Ayush Moghe, a student representative from the Undocumented Student Resource Center.

Although most students share similar anxieties about the upcoming policies from President Trump’s Administration, some express support for these changes from a security perspective. Brent Ashizawa commented, “Criminals who have bad records, I’m glad they’re being deported. But for those who have built their lives here, it’s really hard.” 

As the reality of Trump’s presidency sets in, students at CSUEB are grappling with the potential repercussions. For now, they are watching closely, apprehensive about what’s next.

