California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
Turf
Filler ad
Youtube
Accordion

Buffalo Bill’s Brewery Reopens

The Iconic Hayward Establishment Reopens After a Year Closure
Vincent Witel, Senior Editor257 Views
October 5, 2023
Front+Entrance+Outside+of+Buffalo+Bills
Vinnie Witel
Front Entrance Outside of Buffalo Bill’s

Citizens of Hayward as well as students from California State University, East Bay were disappointed when they found out Buffalo Bill’s Brewery closed their doors in the Summer of 2022.

The historic Brewery closed in June of 2022 doors due to financial hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 under former owner Geoff Harries. Harries did have hope that maybe he would be able to sell to someone and preserve the restaurant.

In 2023 Harries successfully sold the business to Aleandro Gammara. Then on August 7, 2023, nearly 14 months after closing, Gammara reopened the historic brewery for business in downtown Hayward located at 1082 B. Street.

After the passing of California Assembly Bill 3610, which allows brewers to brew on premises of restaurants  Bill Owens opened Buffalo Bill’s Brewery on September 9, 1983 as the nation’s first brew pub. He owned it until selling it to Geoff Harries in 1997.

A couple of patrons shared their thoughts on the reopening. “I was heartbroken when it was closed last year, as a lifelong resident of Hayward, a part of life felt like it was dead” Said Jimmy from Hayward. He also added “When I found out they  reopened, I went there the following day.”

An anonymous patron who admitted they did not realize the brewery closed down for over a year. The patron from Hayward who now lives in Oakland did say,”I never knew they closed down”. They added, “This place has a good vibe… When I lived in Hayward I used to come here once or twice a week either before of after seeing a movie across the street”

CSUEB Senior Paige Swarts a Global Studies Major stated “I was pretty sad because it was only of the only places to go that was pretty chill that has food and drinks in the area,” When she heard the news that brewery reopened she added, “I got really excited that I didn’t realize that they were planning on reopening at all, thought they were closed permanently, so when I heard I ended up going that weekend.”

Besides students and citizens of Hayward,  the employees are excited to be part of the reopening. Server Danielle Mendez who is new to working at Buffalo Bills “It is history because it was the first place that made their own beers, really excited to be part of Hayward History.” Another server Sarah Severs added,”Buffalo Bills is very beneficial to the Hayward community as whole… Lot of memories were made and a lot of good times were made in the past.”

One employee, brewmaster and CSUEB class of 1988 alum Mike Manty, was brought back from the previous ownership under the urging of the former owner Geoff Harries. “I am blessed to be able to come back and restart this, because it’s been like my home for a while.” Manty who has been working at Buffalo Bill’s for 12-years says that the reopening is fantastic, “It’s been an integral part of the downtown area… when it closed many people including myself were heartbroken.” Manty also went on to say that “being part of the reopening… seeing old friends and the public I’ve known for years in the past just warms my heart.”

One particular neighboring business saw the effects of both the closure and reopening. “Foot traffic went down about 15 percent when they closed,” said Chris Hill, the owner of Ska Records. He also added that “Buffalo Bills has always been a great way of being people downtown and it’s good to see that it’s starting to have a positive impact again”.

For the students at CSUEB who are of legal drinking age that have frequented the brewery there is good news. All of the popular in house brewed beers that Buffalo Bills brews, including the Tasmanian Devil imperial ale have returned as well as the popular seasonal pumpkin ale will return for the fall, expecting to return the weekend of October 6th or 7th.

Buffalo Bill’s was recognized by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History as “the most historic brew pub in America”

The Pioneer was unsuccessful in their attempts to get a statement from the owner Alejandro Gammara.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Metro
Student Assistants Push for Union Representation
Student Assistants Push for Union Representation
The 50th Anniversary of Title IX: A Celebration and a Critique
The 50th Anniversary of Title IX: A Celebration and a Critique
Post-Pandemic Nightlife in the Bay Area
Post-Pandemic Nightlife in the Bay Area
Experience the Challenges and Rewards of Helping People as a Paramedic
Experience the Challenges and Rewards of Helping People as a Paramedic
Narcan is a Lifesaver but not a Guarantee
Narcan is a Lifesaver but not a Guarantee
Cottonbro Studio
Anti-Semitism on the Rise in the Bay Area
More in Slider
Oaklands unhoused population number has grown and has become severe, sanitation management is provided in the form of public outhouses.
Tech Boom Squeezes Bay Area Housing Affordability, Threatening Lower-Income Residents' Ability to Stay
Car show at CSUEB 2023 alumni homecoming, Saturday, October 7th 2023
CSUEB Preview/Homecoming Day 2023
Visual image of the Student Health & Counseling Service located on the campus of California State University, East Bay
Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds
La Pulga, San Jose flea market
The Battle to Save "La Pulga": San Jose's Flea Market at Risk
Overviewing Cal State East Bay, The Core has become the perfect spot as more students return to on-campus classes.
The CORE of East Bay Students
People at the stands during the 2 nd half of the USL Championship game Oakland vs. Monterey Bay FC on Saturday, September 25, 2023. Pioneer Stadium hosts Roots home games.
Oakland Root's Match Day at Pioneer Stadium
More in Top Stories
Protestors outside of Valera Hall at California State University Northridge, September 5th 2023
CSU Student Employees Union Advocates for Fair Wages and Hours
Empty Meiklejohn Hall lecture room
Potential Strike from CSU Staff and Faculty?
Small-Town Hero: CSUEB’s Luke Brown Comes From Humble Beginnings
Small-Town Hero: CSUEB’s Luke Brown Comes From Humble Beginnings
Behind The Camera: Reflections On My Time As A Sports Photographer At The Pioneer
Behind The Camera: Reflections On My Time As A Sports Photographer At The Pioneer
A Message for All the Average Athletes
A Message for All the Average Athletes
Is Campus Secure?
Is Campus Secure?
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Pioneer Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest