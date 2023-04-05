Run, Hide, Fight: CSUEB Active Shooter Response Training

As East Bay residents continue to recover from the recent mass shooting in Half Moon Bay on Jan. 23, 2023, Gun Violence Archive reports there has been 136 mass shootings in the United States within 2023 alone.

In response to the threat of mass shootings, the California State University East Bay Police Department (UPD) informed faculty and staff of a new Active Shooter Response Training program.

The three main steps in the Active Shooter Reaction Training program are “Run, Hide, and Fight.” In the case of an active shooter, as a first course of action, faculty and staff are encouraged to run, secondly to attempt to hide and build a barrier between you and the shooter. Once in a secure location, you should call 911 from a place where the assailant cannot hear or locate you.

In the worst case scenario, the third and final option recommended by the UPD is that, if you are unable to flee or hide, the only option left is to fight.

It is imperative that you employ all means necessary to protect yourself in this situation, hoping to catch the assailant off guard.

“The CSU Police Department continually trains for emergencies and are prepared to immediately respond and assist in an emergency,” stated UPD Chief Mark Flores.

Flores expressed what he believes is a more long term solution to the threat; “Lawmakers need to work with law enforcement to create gun control and mental health resources to reduce these senseless incidents and provide a safer learning environment for our student population and general public.”

Chief Flores also suggested students, faculty, and staff familiarize themselves with the campus and their surroundings. He concluded by encouraging everyone to participate in a buddy system where they can watch out for each other and let others know where they are in case of an emergency.

It is important that everyone understands that the police’s priority is to stop the attacker.

Therefore, approach the police carefully with raised arms and inform them that you are not armed because they will most likely not know who the attacker is and will need to take precautions.

CSUEB student Mac Reed shares her thoughts on this Active Shooter Response Training. “It is very apparent that there is only so much that can be done in those situations and of course it is even more unfortunate that we have to worry about knowing what to do in the first place. One of the objects they suggest defending yourself with is a stapler, that’s interesting. Of course it is important to prioritize our safety, but I don’t want to have to worry about that. I want to be able to feel safe while getting an education and so does everyone else who goes to school. Everyone is aware of the serious gun safety issues in this country and we are very desensitized to it.”

Lastly Chief Flores concluded; “I believe everyone has a right to feel comfortable and safe on campus. The Cal State University Police Department is prepared to keep the entire campus community safe. We share the same joy and pride of being part of CSUEB Community and work hard to be a friendly campus partner.”

For emergencies, call 9-1-1- to report an incident. For non-emergencies, call 510-885-3791 to speak with a dispatcher or request an officer for assistance.

If you or someone you know are looking for counseling services. Schedule an appointment at https://health.csueastbay.edu, call (510) 885-3735, or email [email protected].

For more information about the Active Shooter Response Training visit https://www.csueastbay.edu/upd/safety-services-and-programs/active-shooter-response-training.html.