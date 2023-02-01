Smiles+All+Around+as+CSUEB+Baseball+Hosts+Its+Annual+Alumni+Game

The California State University, East Bay baseball team hosted its annual alumni game, where current Pioneers went head-to-head with memorable Pioneers of the past. This year’s game featured alums from a wide range of years – dating as far back as graduates from 2005. The exhibition produced smiles and laughs all around while reminiscing about the alums’ glory days on the hilltop. Good times continued to roll even though the current Pioneers handed a loss to the team of alumni to the tune of a 22-2 final score.

Gallery | 18 Photos CSU East Bay’s Head Coach Mike Cummins looks on during batting practice as his team prepares for their final tune-up before official competition starts on Feb. 3.