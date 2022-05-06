In honor of Earth Month in April, Cal State East Bay hosted a Farmers Market

Gallery | 7 Photos Vendor table selling organic fruits and vegetables.

HAYWARD, Calif. —On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Pioneer Dining hosted a Farmers Market. Local vendors from all around the East Bay came out to showcase and sell produce from honey, fruits, and vegetables to coffee and handmade skincare.

The event featured a live performance from musician Jack Pavlina and a live demonstration of “Teaching Kitchen” with Chef Mecca.

One of the event’s goals was to promote the initiative to Stop Food Waste.