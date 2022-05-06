Cultural and Academic Graduation Celebrations Begin
May 6, 2022
A look into the upcoming graduation festivities
California State University, East Bay students who identify as Black, Chicanx/Latinx, Pilipinx, APIDA (Asian Pacific Islander Desi American), and Asian/API will participate in cultural and academic graduation festivities this weekend, after being held virtually for the past few years.
These gatherings are smaller and more intimate than the university’s commencement ceremonies, allowing each group to maintain its cultural customs, and keynote speakers are typically included.
Chicanx | Latinx Graduation Celebration
Saturday, May 7, 2022
9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Music Lawn
Saturday, May 7, 2022
2:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Music Lawn
APIDA (Asian Pacific Islander Desi American) Graduation Celebration
The Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Graduation Celebration Committee will be hosting its annual graduation ceremony, APIDA Grad 2022. They will be honoring Class of 2020 and 2021 graduates at this event.
Sunday, May 8, 2022
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Music Lawn
Asian/API Graduation Celebration
The Asian/API Graduation Celebration will include a keynote speaker, banquet supper, and the presentation of medallions to our AAPI graduates in honor of their time at CSUEB. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
6 – 8 p.m.
New Union, MPR
Pilipinx Graduation Celebration
The Pilipinx American Student Association will commemorate and recognize CSUEB’s PASA members’ achievements.
Saturday, May 7, 2022
11 a.m – 2 p.m.
Classes of 2020 and 2021 Graduates
The university will be hosting a special in-person commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021!
Thursday, May 12, 2022
5:00pm
Pioneer Amphitheatre
The university will be hosting several in-person commencement ceremonies based on major/program on Friday, May 13, Saturday, May 12, and Sunday, May 15.
A ticket and parking pass are required for commencement ceremonies.