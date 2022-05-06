Cultural+and+Academic+Graduation+Celebrations+Begin

A look into the upcoming graduation festivities

California State University, East Bay students who identify as Black, Chicanx/Latinx, Pilipinx, APIDA (Asian Pacific Islander Desi American), and Asian/API will participate in cultural and academic graduation festivities this weekend, after being held virtually for the past few years.

​​These gatherings are smaller and more intimate than the university’s commencement ceremonies, allowing each group to maintain its cultural customs, and keynote speakers are typically included.

Chicanx | Latinx Graduation Celebration

Saturday, May 7, 2022

9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Music Lawn

Black Graduation Celebration

Saturday, May 7, 2022

2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Music Lawn

APIDA (Asian Pacific Islander Desi American) Graduation Celebration

The Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Graduation Celebration Committee will be hosting its annual graduation ceremony, APIDA Grad 2022. They will be honoring Class of 2020 and 2021 graduates at this event.

Sunday, May 8, 2022

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Music Lawn

Asian/API Graduation Celebration

The Asian/API Graduation Celebration will include a keynote speaker, banquet supper, and the presentation of medallions to our AAPI graduates in honor of their time at CSUEB. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

6 – 8 p.m.

New Union, MPR

Pilipinx Graduation Celebration

The Pilipinx American Student Association will commemorate and recognize CSUEB’s PASA members’ achievements.

Saturday, May 7, 2022

11 a.m – 2 p.m.

Classes of 2020 and 2021 Graduates

The university will be hosting a special in-person commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021!

Thursday, May 12, 2022

5:00pm

​​Pioneer Amphitheatre

Class of 2022

The university will be hosting several in-person commencement ceremonies based on major/program on Friday, May 13, Saturday, May 12, and Sunday, May 15.

A ticket and parking pass are required for commencement ceremonies.