CSUEB’s Block Party 2.0: Building Connection Between Education and Social Engagement

Naivith Lepe, Contributor
September 24, 2025
Emaline Becerra
Musical artist DannyV performs for an excited crowd.

Kicking off the 2025-2026 school year with a bang, Cal State East Bay hosted its third ever block party last Thursday after successfully launching the event last semester. The event featured performances by musician DannyV and student DJ Haonan.

Held in front of the student unions, making it more accessible for anyone walking to class or looking to grab a bite, the block party attracted hundreds. When asked about potentially attending more block parties in the future, student attendee Anna, stated, “If they’re out here on the quad, yes.”

Students gathered around tables to learn about various programs and departments, play games, and enroll in raffles with the hope of winning prizes. Others lined up to try the free food, including “Walking Tacos,” a Fritos bag filled with a meat of your choice and various toppings.

The majority of the crowd surrounded the music stage as DannyV provided interactive crowd work, calling out to students passing by, and conversing with those in the audience.

Emaline Becerra

CSUEB hosted the event as an opportunity for students to stay engaged and connected with one another. “I believe that right now, post pandemic… these are necessary opportunities for people to rebuild their community,” said attendee Ben Soriano.

Soriano believes the school should continue its focus on social events, saying, “It’s a big part of what makes higher education… not just the academics, but it’s learning how to grow with other people who are also growing and finding their way with the help of other people’s support.”

CSUEB’s “Block Party 2.0” concluded with powerful music, fun and laughter, and happy students who feel more connected to their campus community, and optimistic for more social enrichment.

Emaline Becerra

 

