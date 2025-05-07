California State University East Bay

Introducing Perry’s Nest: CSUEB’s One-Stop Shop for Incoming Students!

Chris McNicholas
May 7, 2025
Chris McNicholas
From left to right: Brenda Amenson-Hill, Cathy Sandeen, Angela Hummel, and Perry unveiling the new name for CSUEB’s one-stop center: Perry’s Nest.

CSU East Bay’s Student Affairs & Enrollment Management hosted an open house on Monday for the campus’ brand new “one-stop,” located in the Student Services and Administration Building. The official name for the one-stop was also revealed at the event: Perry’s Nest!

The new Perry’s Nest lounge. (Chris McNicholas)

Merging the Welcome Center and Enrollment Information Center into one unit, Perry’s Nest is a one-stop destination for new and prospective students to receive all the help they may need with enrolling to Cal State East Bay. From Zoom rooms, to increased personnel, Perry’s Nest hopes to make the enrollment process more convenient than ever.

“This one-stop shop was really built on the strength that we saw between the Welcome Center and the Enrollment Information Center,” said Dr. Brenda Amenson-Hill, Interim Vice President for Student Affairs & Enrollment Management, during the open house briefing. “With a few special touches, and warming it up a bit, making it more friendly, making it more East Bay, we were able to accomplish a lot in a short amount of time,” Dr. Amenson-Hill added.

The new Perry’s Nest lounge, with branded tables. (Chris McNicholas)

The lobby of the Student Services and Administration Building was also transformed with a new flair to feel more inviting. Photos and artwork can be seen behind the Enrollment Information Center counters, along with a newly installed lounge area, including fresh carpet, library-repurposed chairs, and CSUEB-branded tables.

“When I first came here… I just remembered this place was such a different type of situation. It almost gave me DMV vibes,” said student ambassador and Welcome Center staff member Geronimo Parra to the crowd, “But honestly, the fact that we [the Welcome Center] are here, there’s so much positivity, so much energy.”

Dr. Amenson-Hill also announced that the Welcome Center’s student ambassador staff has been increased from twelve to twenty-four ambassadors, allowing for more efficiency in helping new students feel comfortable and adjusted to Cal State East Bay.

Photo/Chris McNicholas

Perry’s Nest has already been significantly impactful in providing help to visitors. At the open house briefing, Dr. Amenson-Hill stated that 4,267 visitors have stopped by the Student Services and Administration Building so far this academic year, compared to 2,404 visitors the academic year prior.

Going into the Fall 2025 semester, Dr. Amenson-Hill, and others, are hopeful that Perry’s Nest will continue to be effective in bringing incoming students fast, easy, and accessible help. Perry’s Nest is planning to evolve by collaborating with other facilities and student services such as Financial Aid, Admissions, and Student Outreach.

“We [CSUEB] have so much to offer here. We just need to package it and tell our story in a better way. And this [Perry’s Nest] is one of those ways,” Dr. Amenson-Hill said.

