Sinners: A Deep Dive Into Darkness You Won’t Be Able to Escape – or Forget

Rating: 8/10

Genre: Horror

Rating: R contains sexual content and violence

Whoever said vampires were out of the game has not seen the latest Warner Bros. picture, “Sinners”. Directed by Ryan Coogler, it successfully tells a supernatural story set against a historical backdrop, features an outstanding tracklist, and includes a bit of spicy romance.

Set in 1932, Mississippi, the film uses striking visuals and purposeful storytelling to maintain suspense from start to finish. The opening scene engulfs us in curiosity, featuring an opening soundtrack that includes Irish Filídh, Choctaw Chant, and a West African Griot Suite by Iarla Ó Lionáird as its starting track, along with a quick narration that highlights how pure singers are powerful enough to bend the barriers between life and death.

The narrative follows two brothers, Smoke and Stack, played by Michael B. Jordan, who are trying to atone for their past transgressions in a society that seems to care little about them. The movie starts with the brothers getting ready for the opening of a juke joint, accompanied by their little cousin, Sammie, played by Miles Caton, who has a deep infatuation with the blues. The night descends into a desperate fight for survival. We follow each character’s story, but it is the music that sets the film apart. The movie’s height begins when Sammie showcases his powerful musical performance, breaking down the barriers of life and death.

The film teaches history to the audience, as certain scenes parallel historical artwork, showcasing that black history can be presented creatively and fresh, while also introducing horror into the mix. At the movie’s height, when Sammie showcases his powerful musical skills, the film comes alive.

While some scenes drag and could use trimming, the film still effectively incorporates music, adding different levels of intimacy, and, of course, the horror of the supernatural. It is more than just a movie. The film’s symbolic undertones are ideally suited to this spiritual complexity.

As we peel back layers to this beautifully crafted narrative on survival, we are reminded that cinema can be a profound exploration of culture and the human soul. “Sinners” provides a fascinating reflection of the human condition.