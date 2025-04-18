California State East Bay’s Welcome Day Paves the Way for a More Optimistic Fall 2025 Semester

Amidst the anticipation and nerves that often come with young students trying to find the right campus that fits them, California State University, East Bay students and faculty were diligently working to ease their anxieties and showcase the campus during Welcome Day on April 12. .

Clubs, department representatives, fraternities, sororities, and student resource centers beamed with Pioneer pride as they greeted eager incoming and prospective students. The sunny, clear day provided an optimal atmosphere for the bustling crowd of students to explore what we have to offer at CSUEB with friends and loved ones.

Logan Cherry, president of the Political Science Club, was ready to advocate for her club’s ideals and practical benefits it provides for members. “I think the most important thing that we’re trying to get across today is the idea of creating this safe space for people in unknown times, especially with the current state of our political climate, and making sure that people always feel safe to ask questions, to learn more.”

Mark Almeida, Associate Vice President of Student Affairs and Auxiliary Services, commented on one of the many factors he feels are underrepresented at CSUEB and add up to make us a stronger and more unified institution. “There’s so many staff and faculty that actually attended Cal State East Bay that have rich investment in it and it’s just something exciting that we’re proud of. I’m an alumni of Cal State East Bay and so those types of things are what we want to continue to see and to grow.”

The clear view of the Bay Area that CSUEB is privy to continues to be the cherry on top of many students’ and faculty’s experience while here on campus. “In almost every building that you’re studying in, it shows the view of the Bay Area. When I see the view of the Bay Area, it’s opportunities for me, for my career, and for where I could work. I see SF, I see San Mateo, I see all over the Bay, I see potential and I see opportunities,” Nolan Calara, president of CSUEB’s Associated Students Incorporated (ASI).

Despite a tumultuous uphill battle that East Bay continues to fight in the face of budget, faculty, and course cuts, Nolan Calara remains hopeful for the school’s future as this year’s Welcome Day proved to be a bigger success than the previous year’s.

Additionally, he cites the controversial rebranding of CSUEB’s mascot and logo as a contributor to why more students seem to be interested in attending. “I believe that it was money well spent because we needed a brand, we needed a face to it. I believe the Peregrine Falcon provides a face. It shows students, it makes students excited. And you can see here on Welcome Day, there’s a lot more students than last year and in the previous years.”

Joe Trujillo, ASI Senator of College of Letters, Arts, and Social Sciences, also contended with the unease felt by both current and incoming students as budget cuts continue to threaten the integrity of our university. He asserts that ASI takes our current situation seriously, and they are in extensive communication with students to work with them and address their concerns. While communicating with students seems to be ASI’s primary approach to addressing student concerns, Joe states: “We are doing too much talking and less walking. And, I think that that needs to change very soon. I think that the only way to change that is to get the ball rolling.”

In the middle of uncertainty for our campus, Walter Perez, a Cal State East Bay student, remains excited for our future and proud to be a part of such a diverse and bold student body. “We’re 65% Latino first generation of school. We’re all here to be more inclusive and diverse. That’s our mission, that’s our purpose here.” Perez feels that our multicultural background and focus on inclusivity is what sets us apart from other universities and creates a stronger, more unified student body.