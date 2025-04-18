California State University East Bay

Pathway to Citizenship: The American Dream and Promise Act of 2025 For DACA and Dreamers ignite Hope

Adrian Rodriguez, Staff Writer
April 18, 2025
Courtesy of instagram account @repsylviagarcia

In a rapidly changing political landscape, the future for Dreamers hangs in the balance as the bipartisan American Dream and Promise Act of 2025, introduced by Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, seeks to offer a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients. This crucial legislation has ignited discussions on CSUEB campus, prompting Dreamers and allies alike to voice their hopes and concerns while reflecting on past administrations’ failures to protect their rights.

During a candid interview in mid-December 2024, a source close to Trump’s administration emphasized a contrasting viewpoint: “We want to help the Dreamers, we want them to stay here; some even have businesses and don’t even speak the language, but the Democrats are making it very difficult to work with. But the Dreamers will come last, and we will work something with them.” Quotes like these underscore the ongoing struggle for Dreamers and the complexities of immigration reform.

(Christina Aquirre)

As students navigate their academic journeys amidst uncertainty, voices from the Gaining Access ‘N Academic Success (GANAS) club—a CSUEB campus organization devoted to supporting Latinx students—underscore the urgent need for bipartisan support. 

Christina Aguirre, a senior majoring in ethnic studies and a member of the GANAS club, expressed her viewpoint: “I believe that all individuals who seek education, regardless of their background or legal status, deserve an equal opportunity to pursue it.”

The significance of passing the American Dream and Promise Act cannot be overstated. It not only seeks to safeguard the immediate interests of Dreamers but also promotes a more inclusive society by recognizing the invaluable contributions of those who have established their lives in the U.S.

Christina Aguirre reinforces this need, stating, “Trump should pass the Dream Act for DACA recipients so that they can become eligible for citizenship and have an easier pathway through education.” This vision signals the critical link between education and opportunity, stressing the transformative impact such legislation can have on countless lives.

“What we need is legislation that prioritizes our rights instead of politicizing our very existence,” asserted one DACA recipient, echoing the sentiments of countless others who view this moment as a crucial opportunity for change. The urgency for bipartisan support has never been clearer, as advocates push for a solution that recognizes the humanity and contributions of those affected by the lack of accountability.

Courtesy of the Instagram account @repsylviagarcia

As Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia aimed at protecting DACA students, many individuals within the community are voicing their frustration with previous administrations’ failures to hold themselves accountable. 

The bill has gained significant traction on social media, particularly thanks to the influential presence of immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez, who has collaborated with Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia in introducing this important legislation. 

Congresswoman Syliva Garcia and Immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez pose for a selfie.

Martinize, a vocal advocate for immigrant rights, has taken to TikTok to lend her support for an essential piece of legislation aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and DACA recipients. 

In her recent posts, she shares a detailed description of the bill, emphasizing the significant contributions that these young immigrants make to society. Kathleen Martinez’s statements accentuate the resilience  and long-term potential of the Dreamer community, as she articulates the urgent need for legal recognition and support.

Kathleen Martinez passionately advocates for DACA recipients and immigration rights, emphasizing that they deserve equal opportunities, especially when it comes to higher education. 

These dedicated students are not a threat to society; rather, they exemplify excellence as they navigate their academic journeys. “They deserve a pathway to citizenship,” she asserts, highlighting that many are pursuing master’s degrees, while others are continuing on to earn their PhDs.

With the eyes of the nation on Congress, the question remains: will the accountability of past administrations pave the way for Dreamers to finally receive the security they deserve? The passage of the American Dream and Promise Act of 2025 could reshape the narrative of hope for countless individuals—a pivotal moment that Dreamers across the country are watching closely.

Courtesy of instagram account @attorneymartinez

 

