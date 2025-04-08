California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer

Farewell to University Hill: Greek Life Responds to The Loss

Shelby Carrancho, Staff19 Views
April 8, 2025
Greek Hill partially demolished, March 28th (Shelby Carrancho)

On March 28, 2025, at 3:15 p.m.— just as students were preparing to leave for spring break, University Hill, also known as Greek Hill, at California State University, East Bay was demolished. Once a well-known landmark, easily spotted while driving up Harder Road, now stands as nothing more than a bare patch of dirt.

The university’s decision to remove the iconic Greek Tiles shocked many students, especially since CSUEB fraternities and sororities had recently proposed repainting the tiles to give them a more vibrant and updated look. 

In an email sent out to students and faculty, President Cathy Sandeen shared a video titled “A message About University Hill,” and explained that the university, in partnership with ASI and Student Leadership and Involvement Center (SLIC) , decided to remove the tiles in order to “restore the hill to its natural state.” But how do members of Greek Life feel about this change, and where will their representation remain on campus? 

Greek tiles moments before demolition (Shelby Carrancho)

Nicholas Leggat, Vice President of the Fraternity and Sorority Council and a member of Delta Chi, opened up about the impact of the removal. “Greek Hill isn’t just a hill with painted letters,” he said. “It’s a symbol of everything we’ve built, everything we’ve been through, and everything we still stand for as brothers and sisters. It might just look like concrete and paint on the surface, but underneath that are years of memories, growth, and real connection.”

Greek Hill in the process of being demolished (Shelby Carrancho)

Greek Life organizations advocated for preserving this meaningful space, but according to Nicholas, the university dismissed their voices. “It felt like the university was an unstoppable force, and any opinion we had would just be swept under the rug,” he said. 

President Sandeen responded to these concerns in her video by stating, “don’t worry, we will find other ways to advertise our clubs and organizations, such as using light pole banners.” 

Still, questions remain. Does the removal of Greek Hill signal a larger issue of erasing student-led traditions? Will other organizations, clubs, and programs eventually be pushed aside as well? As the campus moves forward, many are left wondering if East Bay is slowly losing its pride and commitment to celebrating student diversity and camaraderie.

California State University, East Bay sign across from Greek Hill (Shelby Carrancho)

*update*

Shortly after the article was published, it was removed at the request of a member of the Student Leadership & Involvement Center (SLIC). SLIC felt that they had been misrepresented in the original article, yet they failed to properly inform students that University Hill was not demolished to be “returned to its natural state,” as initially stated by Cathy Sandeen in her video message. According to SLIC’s newsletter though, Stephanie Ann Lustina, Fraternity and Sorority Coordinator, is unsure who receives it; the land on which University Hill resides will instead be returned to the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe. Yet many faculty and students did not receive this newsletter or any previous newsletters.

After receiving personal statements from a SLIC member, they requested an update to clarify that University Hill was demolished to return the land to the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe. I spoke with Lustina about this and she “doesn’t know if the tribe has been contacted.” I have reached out to the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, but have not yet received a response regarding whether they were officially informed of the land being returned to them.

Lustina also shared that she doesn’t know if SLIC will be publishing a public announcement regarding the University Hill land being returned to the Ohlone Tribe.

More to Discover
More in 2025
Newly admitted student accepts her admissions offer on April 12, 2025 (Kari Lopez)
California State East Bay’s Welcome Day Paves the Way for a More Optimistic Fall 2025 Semester
A CSUEB shuttle bus passes by the iconic East Bay letters on the Hayward Hills campus. (Photo courtesy of CSU East Bay)
Commute To Campus? Here Are Some Useful Resources!
Courtesy of instagram account @repsylviagarcia
Pathway to Citizenship: The American Dream and Promise Act of 2025 For DACA and Dreamers ignite Hope
(Lionsgate)
“Freaky Tales” Review: “Pulp Fiction” with an East Bay Twist!
A view of San Francisco Bay from the top of Evans Hall at UC Berkeley, April 10, 2025 (Doug Golightly)
Bird Flu Flocked Into The Bay! This is How it’s Affecting The Region
Hayward Levels Up With Opening of Retro Video Game Store
Hayward Levels Up With Opening of Retro Video Game Store
More in Campus
CSUEB students filling out the check-in sheet on February 20, 2025 (Adrian Rodriguez)
Cal State East Bay's STEM Career Fair Sets Students on the Path to Success!
Students Line up for Day Parking Permit Dispenser on February 27, 2025 (Jennifer Ozuna-Juarez)
College Student Parking Passes Are Expensive! Should Financial Aid Cover the Cost?
From left: Earl Aquilera Associate Professor Department of Teacher Education; Keith D. Brown Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Alameda Labor Council; Kenia Juarez, Students for Quality Education (SQE); Jeff Newcomb, CFAEB President; Stephanie Seitz, CFA Bargaining Team, participated in a panel discussion during the CFAEB Town Hall at CSUEB on March 13, 2025.
CFA Town Hall: Course Cuts, Loss of Faculty and WASC
Eight Ways to Destress as a CSUEB Student!
Eight Ways to Destress as a CSUEB Student!
PASA members Chris Tse and Kapatid Director Madison Mercado welcoming community members to the ACCLA event. March 4, 2025. (Carleen Alfonzo)
Queers United & PASA Showcase Queer Filipinx Intersectionality at East Bay!
Student actors Phillip Casco, Victoria Mannah, and Tyler Thomas performing their rendition of a Greek Myth (Lilliana Rodriguiez)
Greek Myths Come Alive in CSUEB’s Dazzling Production of Metamorphoses
More in Media
(Warner Bros.)
A Minecraft Movie: A Nostalgic Hit or Another Failed Adaptation?
Increased TikTok Censorship Under the Trump Administration?
Increased TikTok Censorship Under the Trump Administration?
Students seen are Jonathan Bataclan, Jared Mendoza, Gregory Singleton, Dane Lopez, and Liana Wong, rehearsed the dance, Subli, on April 17th, 2024
Watch PCN 52nd: Loss Tonight
Emma Stone in POOR THINGS by Atsushi Nishijima, courtesy of Searchlight Pictures
Poor Things: A Male’s Version of Feminism
Kriszel Ramos exhibited their coasters, no-touch door opener keychains, and Tsurikawa arrangement at the front of their booth. Visit their Instagram, @Kalista_resin.
CSUEB’s PASA’s Flea Market
The Pioneer Announces Special Print Edition
The Pioneer Announces Special Print Edition