Eight Ways to Destress as a CSUEB Student!

Shelby Carrancho, Social Media/Advertising Manager31 Views
March 20, 2025

Being a student can be extremely stressful, especially amid midterms or difficult assignments. “Managing stress can lead to better outcomes of mental health, such as lower levels of depression and anxiety, and even better relationships or connections with others,” says Dr. Alexandra Sandoval, Professor of Hospitality, Recreation, and Tourism Studies at California State University, East Bay. Here are 8 ways to help you manage stress and enhance well-being as a CSUEB student:

The Front of the Student Health Center at CSUEB (Shelby Carrancho)

1. Get Support at the Student Health & Counseling Services Center

CSUEB offers FREE health and counseling services to enrolled students. The SHCS is here to support your academic and career success by promoting your physical and mental well-being. The services offered at the SHCS are available to all CSUEB students and are set up to help you stay mentally and physically well. Schedule your appointment today on their website!

Kettlebells at CSUEB’s RAW (Shelby Carrancho)

2. Stay Active at the Recreation and Wellness Services with Yoga or HIIT Classes

“Exercise helps college students handle stress by boosting mood and reducing anxiety. It improves focus and memory, making studying for midterms easier. Plus, it builds confidence and discipline, making it easier to stay motivated with projects,” Tyler Ellis shared, Fitness Program Coordinator at the RAW. As a CSUEB student, you have FREE full access to the RAW and its variety of fitness classes. Whether you enjoy lifting weights, cardio, yoga, or high-intensity interval training (HIIT); there’s something for everyone. Prioritize your health, boost your energy, and make movement a part of your routine!

The Ocean Room in the Wellness Center located in the RAW (Shelby Carrancho)

3. Enjoy Relaxation Rooms and Massage Chairs

Taking time to unwind and recharge is crucial for boosting mental clarity. The Wellness Center at the RAW offers two peaceful relaxation rooms featuring massage chairs, calming music, and soothing lighting. These spaces provide the perfect environment to decompress, relieve stress, and reset your mind. By prioritizing relaxation, you refresh both your mind and body, ultimately boosting productivity throughout the day.

Pause for PAWS Banner (Pause for PAWS)

4. Attend Pause for PAWS

Pet therapy is an effective way to promote relaxation and emotional wellness. CSUEB offers the Pause for PAWS program on campus each semester, providing an opportunity to unwind with friendly therapy dogs. Spending time with these lovable animals can help lower anxiety, boost mood, and improve focus. If you’re a dog lover, don’t miss out—take some time to decompress and enjoy these monthly events! For more information on when the program will be on campus, check out this article.

A cozy bed (Shelby Carrancho)

5. Prioritizing Sleep

Getting enough quality sleep helps restore your body and mind, improves mood, and boosts cognitive function. “Proper rest boosts energy, improves focus, and strengthens memory, making studying more effective. It also reduces anxiety and builds confidence, helping students stay calm under pressure. Quality sleep leads to better learning, problem-solving, and overall well-being, making it easier to manage a busy college schedule,” Ellis discussed. With enough rest, you’re better equipped to handle daily stressors, think more clearly, and maintain emotional balance.

Meal Prep with Rice, Protein, and Broccoli (Shelby Carrancho)

6. Eat a Healthy Diet

A healthy diet is essential for enhancing mental resilience and well-being. Eating balanced meals with nutrient-rich foods helps stabilize mood, improve energy levels, and support brain function. “What we put into our bodies directly affects what we are able to achieve physically. When someone is eating processed foods or large amounts of sugar, the body is less able to use those as fuel to achieve basic level activities [such as studying],” Sandoval shared. Foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains provide the necessary vitamins and minerals to reduce stress, enhance focus, and promote better sleep. By fueling your body with the right nutrients, you can better cope with daily challenges and feel more resilient in the face of stress.

Taking time to connect with friends (Shelby Carrancho)

7. Connect with others

Connecting with family and friends is crucial for alleviating stress and fostering wellness. Social support provides a sense of belonging, helps you feel understood, and offers opportunities to share experiences and emotions. “Having [strong] relationships or connections with others allows for a person to build a community which can provide support during difficult or stressful times,” Sandoval mentioned. By spending time with loved ones, you create a network of support that can help reduce stress and improve mental health.

Journal (By Shelby Carrancho)

8. Keep a Journal

“The simple act of being able to organize and write down your thoughts can alleviate stress in our daily lives,” Sandoval said. Journaling can foster mindfulness by focusing on the present moment and can improve coping skills by helping you develop strategies to handle stress.

Everyone experiences stress, but it doesn’t have to hold you back from living a healthy life. Utilizing the services offered at the SCHS, staying active by visiting the RAW, relaxing in the rooms at the wellness center, and hanging out at a Pause for PAWS event are all resources available to CSUEB students and can improve your mood and well-being and minimize stress. Performing activities like prioritizing sleep, eating healthy, nurturing relationships, and journaling are just some of the ways to tackle stressful situations and living harmoniously.

 

