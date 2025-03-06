California State University East Bay

Pause for PAWS: Therapy Dogs Help Students Manage Stress & Boost Wellness

Shelby Carrancho, Social Media/Advertising Manager6 Views
March 6, 2025

Pause for PAWS Therapy Dogs inside the CSUEB RAW waiting for students (Pause for PAWS)

A campus favorite at California State University East Bay, Pause for PAWS gives students a chance to pause from their busy schedule to visit some PAWS. These monthly events are hosted by Janice Bulayo, Coordinator of Campus Wellness Programs, giving students a place to decompress.

Pause for PAWS improves mood, promotes wellness, and connects students with campus wellness resources. “The goal is for students to take a break and focus on their well-being,” Bulayo shared. Partnering with the Valley Humane Society’s Canine Comfort Program, the event brings therapy dogs to campus and students can visit with the dogs including petting them or just sitting near them for a few minutes. “One of the most meaningful outcomes is the connections students make with therapy dogs,” Bulayo adds.

Beyond stress relief, students love when Pause for PAWS visits campus, and its organizers say the program also fosters campus engagement. “Participants often explore other campus events after attending,” noted Janelle Roque, a peer advocate for wellbeing and the wellness center.

(Pause for PAWS)

For Bulayo, the best part is the joy it brings. “Seeing students connect with the dogs and each other is incredibly rewarding.”

If you’re looking for a chance to unwind, don’t miss out! Here is the Spring Semester 2025 schedule—mark your calendars!
Thursday, March 27
Thursday, April 24
All events will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the RAW.

