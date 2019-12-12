Letter from the Chief



When I stepped onto campus at California State University, East Bay in 2014, I had no clue what my major was going to be, what I wanted to do as a career, or what extracurricular activities I would get into in my time in college. Although I started as a confused 18-year-old, my path in college could not have ended up any better.

I started at The Pioneer newspaper in my fourth year of college as a staff writer with a passion for social justice and governmental criticism. I knew I was interested in research, but I never expected to be a journalist. After what felt like hundreds of critiques on my writing, I started to realize that I could actually be good at it.

I quickly moved into an editorial position, serving as Managing Editor and the number two to the Chief at the time. After working under two Chief’s for a very short time, I was thrust into the position as Editor-in-Chief.

My training was severely lacking at the beginning of my term as Chief. I felt nervous making executive decisions, I didn’t know how to manage a team, and I was constantly unsure if I was qualified enough for the job. Slowly but surely, with the help of dedicated professors and a loyal team, I made it work.

I never saw myself being in a leadership position, but there I was, being the Editor-in-Chief of a campus and community newspaper that reached a large part of the East Bay. Looking back now, I wish I had been easier on myself because this job is extremely challenging sometimes. It may have been stressful at times, but I would do it a hundred times over if I could.

As I come to the end of my time as Chief and as a Pioneer, I wish to impart my sincere gratitude to Dr. Katherine Bell, my amazing staff, and the talented students who keep this newspaper running. My campus community has given me drive, determination, and personal power, and for that, I will always be grateful.

I’m not sure what is next for me, but I know that I am fully equipped with the necessary skills to be successful, and I can attribute most of those skills to my time at The Pioneer. I’ll miss the free parking spot, my friends, and having an office on campus, but I’ll mostly miss the memories. It truly has been a pleasure, Pioneers!

