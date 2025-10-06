California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer

Tehani Kong: Bringing Inspiration for College Athletes and Swimmers Everywhere

This nationally top-ranked CSUEB swimmer currently holds three school records, and shows no sign of stopping.
Laura Estrada, Contributor
October 6, 2025
KLC fotos
Catharyn Hayne

Tehani Kong’s journey starts in her hometown in Hawaii. As a young child, she was always active on the water, and had many friends who enjoyed the water as well. As her friend group gradually moved on from swimming, Kong decided to stick with the sport, evolving into one of Cal State East Bay’s most proficient swimmers.

“I always grew up around the water, and I just found that, for me, it’s a place where I can just be calm, and then refresh, and be more myself,” Kong said.

Kong attributed her love for swimming to her coaches. Growing up, she developed  determination from the coach of her local swim team, Aulea Swim Club. At CSUEB, coach Shane Pelton keeps Kong’s motivation strong, and her passion for swimming alive. “Other coaches are just looking at you for your times, and not who you are as a person. [Coach Pelton] really believed in the vision and everything that I wanted to do… so I really appreciated that when I first came here,” Kong said.

With that mindset, Kong pushed herself to excel above and beyond in swimming. Kong holds 3 CSUEB swim records under her name: the solo 100-yard butterfly, solo 200-yard butterfly, and 400-yard freestyle team relay.

Along with her records, she currently ranks first for CSUEB’s Women’s Swim Team, first overall in the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference, and fourth overall for NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming & Diving, according to SwimCloud (as of September 2025).

Kong is also a two-time recipient of the Academic All-America Team designation for NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming & Diving, signifying her as one of the country’s most outstanding college athletes.

Kong’s aspirations and hard work not only show on the pool deck, but also in her academics, currently majoring in health sciences while on a swimming scholarship.

Kong remains committed to her team, Coach Pelton, her academic studies, and CSUEB – the college campus she’s proud to call home. “[CSUEB] felt like a sense of home, just because of how welcoming everyone was… the program, the school, and everyone just supported what I wanted with my academics and athletics,” Kong added.

Kong also remains driven to find new ways to train harder and to elevate her performance, hoping to inspire others along the way. “You need to believe in yourself and follow your goals because your biggest advocate is going to be yourself. No matter what anyone thinks, it’s truly about what you think you can do,” Kong said, “I think if you truly believe that you can do something, you’re going to be able to do it!”

More to Discover
More in 2025
The abundant collection candy at the North Union Market
Students and Athletes Agree: Eating Healthy May Be Harder Than You Think
Over 20 people waiting at the Annex bus stop on a Wednesday evening
CSUEB Commuters Frustrated with Switch to AC Transit
Musical artist DannyV performs for an excited crowd.
CSUEB’s Block Party 2.0: Building Connection Between Education and Social Engagement
Taqueria Angelica’s Celebrates Grand Opening of On-Campus Restaurant
Taqueria Angelica’s Celebrates Grand Opening of On-Campus Restaurant
The Bay Area: A Breeding Ground for Bold Creativity and Unbreakable Community
The Bay Area: A Breeding Ground for Bold Creativity and Unbreakable Community
Band Mortal ViP performing at Safariiicamp on February 23, 2025
Bay Area Hidden Gem: SafariiiCAMP Night Market in Oakland Welcomes Fans of Music, Art, and Making New Friends
More in Campus
CSUEB’s Shuttle Service Ending: Don’t Panic, Here’s What You Need to Know
CSUEB’s Shuttle Service Ending: Don’t Panic, Here’s What You Need to Know
Introducing Perry’s Nest: CSUEB’s One-Stop Shop for Incoming Students!
Introducing Perry’s Nest: CSUEB’s One-Stop Shop for Incoming Students!
Students and Faculty join to march in protest on Campus against Budget Cuts. April 2025 (Emaline Becerra)
Students and Faculty Stressed with More Devastating Cuts to the Arts
Students enjoying the end of the end-of-the-semester party on April 22nd, 2025. (Giselle Flores)
CSU EB Students Celebrate ASI’s 4th Annual Jamboree
Mateo Reyes-Lopez on April 16, 2025.(Gemmaruby Maciel)
Easter Fun on Campus
Newly admitted student accepts her admissions offer on April 12, 2025 (Kari Lopez)
California State East Bay’s Welcome Day Paves the Way for a More Optimistic Fall 2025 Semester
More in Features
Madridismo in the Bay: A look into Real Madrid fans in the Bay Area
Madridismo in the Bay: A look into Real Madrid fans in the Bay Area
Jack London Square Waterfront Hotel, closed on January 31, 2025.
The Call of the Riled: East Bay Residents Fear for Jack London Square’s Future
Photo’s provided by Dr. Mari Gray (top & bottom left), Family photo provided by Brend O’Donnell (top right), Photograph of Donna Smith, her grandmother, grandfather, and father are Great Migrants from Missouri and Louisiana. (bottom right).
Uncovering the Great Migration & NEH Grants
Baristas taking orders and preparing coffee at the Tamper Room Cafe & Gallery, in Fremont, CA on Feb. 1, 2025. (Lisbeth Godoy)
Social Media Influencers Boost Sales For Locally Owned Bay Area Businesses
Oakland Police investigate a shooting near downtown in West Oakland (Photo Courtesy: Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)
The Impact Crime has on Business Owners in the San Francisco Bay Area
Vivoz located on B street
A ‘Creative Hub’ Closes