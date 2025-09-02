California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
The Pioneer
The Pioneer

Taqueria Angelica’s Celebrates Grand Opening of On-Campus Restaurant

Joshua Forseth and Chris McNicholas
September 2, 2025

California State University, East Bay welcomed a new dining option to campus with the grand opening of Taqueria Angelica’s on Monday, Aug. 25, at the North University Union. The event drew students, faculty, and staff, who lined up early to take advantage of opening day specials.

Taqueria Angelica’s serves a menu centered on Mexican cuisine, with tacos, burritos, tortas, and fresh sides. The first 50 guests at the grand opening ceremony received free chips and guacamole, while burritos were offered at a discounted price. The celebration marked the latest milestone for owner Angelica Gonzalez, a CSUEB alum, daughter of Mexican immigrants, and successful entrepreneur for more than two decades.

Gonzalez’s culinary journey began with a taco truck she purchased in 2000, while simultaneously studying finance at CSUEB. She never finished her degree, but that didn’t stop her business from expanding into four food trucks and a commissary kitchen that now supports 13 other operators.

After eight years of bringing her food truck to campus, Gonzalez opened her first brick-and-mortar restaurant, bringing her career full circle. “I love that my kids get to see me and I get to say that I lived on campus here… it’s nice reminiscing,” Gonzalez said.

Taqueria Angelica’s adds authentic variety to the dining options available on campus. Gonzalez emphasizes that her goal is to provide quality meals that are fast, affordable, and made with care. She plans to eventually add a Mexican breakfast buffet to her menu, but for now, she is happy to call CSUEB her home once again. “I’m so used to working in an eight by ten space… [but] we made the changes needed to pump out the food faster. I think customers are happier,” Gonzalez said.

Taqueria Angelica’s is now open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the North University Union.

