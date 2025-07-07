California State University East Bay

San Francisco on Fire! The Giants Start Red Hot in 2025

Hector Lopez, Contributor
July 7, 2025
San Francisco is back on top, and no, it’s not just the tech scene. The energy buzzing from Oracle Park made it seem like the Giants were playing in Game 7 in October. After years of inconsistent team performance and management, the team is blazing a comeback trail, reminiscent of the Giants’ 2021 season. With lethal pitching, great roster additions, and a vibrant culture, this stems from a significant change introduced by former Giants legend Buster Posey, who was appointed president of baseball operations and the club’s new manager.

“I love what the Giants have done in signing Willy,” said a fan who attended the game against the Reds. “This season so far gives me the vibes of 2021, and with Buster in charge, I feel like we can keep it up.”

 

 

 

Posey’s first couple of months as the Giants’ head of baseball operations have already brought noticeable change. Fans viewed the blockbuster acquisition of shortstop Willy Adames as an anchor at the position. Many fans interviewed have claimed that he was one of the favorites despite the brief time he spent in San Francisco. “It’s like the whole team feeds off each other’s energy,” exclaimed a 25-year-old Giants fan.

 

 

While this start is impressive to many, some fans remain cautiously optimistic. With a group of fans all agreeing, “ We’ve had strong Aprils before,” whether this start becomes the spark of one of the biggest Cinderella stories in one of the toughest divisions in Baseball or just a shining light to a long rebuild, one thing is clear. Baseball in San Francisco is alive and passionate, and the Giants are giving the Bay Area a team to cheer for again.

