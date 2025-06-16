California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer
California State University East Bay

The Pioneer

This Restaurant In Hayward Is Serving Up Blue Korean-Style Hot Dogs And Mochidonuts…

Giselle Flores, Contributor
June 16, 2025
Mochinut Hayward
Korean Hot Cheeto hotdogs in flavors Hot Cheeto, Potato, Blue Takis, Crispy Ramen, and Original pictured at La Ca Bakery & Cafe + Mochinut.

Craving a unique sweet or savory treat? Head over to La Ca Bakery & Cafe + Mochinut, one of Hayward’s hidden gems. Located at 24790 Amador Street, less than a seven-minute drive from California State University East Bay, offers a colorful blend of Vietnamese classics and Korean-inspired street snacks all in a single storefront tucked into a laundromat plaza. From shrimp spring rolls to traditional desserts, and even shelves stocked with Asian goods, the variety here is endless. “They’ve got everything under the sun — banh mi, rice bowls, mochi donuts, Korean hotdogs, boba, and coffee. It’s also a mini grocery store,” Lyn P., a Hayward resident and customer who frequently reviews restaurants and cafes around the area, pointed out.
Operating two distinct businesses under one roof: La Ca Bakery & Cafe offers traditional Vietnamese-inspired eats, while Mochinut serves up Korean-style street food and dazzling mochi donuts in an array of flavors that rotate daily. Lyn raved about the corn dog experience: “The potato Korean hotdog, half mozzarella & half hotdog was crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside! I also loved how the mozzarella stretches beautifully.”

Mochinut offers a variety of Instagram-worthy sweet and savory Korean Hotdogs (@mochinut_hayward)

Whether you’re in the mood for something crispy, cheesy, or sweet, there’s a K-dog on the menu for you. Standout Korean corn dog flavors include Hot Cheeto, Potato, Crispy Ramen, and even Blue Takis—vivid blue tortilla chips fried in vegetable oil and blended with lime. These hot dogs combine melty cheese and/or sausage fillings to satisfy savory cravings.
But the menu doesn’t stop at hot dogs. La Ca Bakery & Cafe offers over 15 varieties of sandwiches and rotating mochi donut flavors. Yelp reviewer Berna G. urges locals, “Make this your next banh mi destination!” She adds, “They’ve got baguettes baking around the clock to supply their delectable banh mi sandwiches, and these are seriously one of the best I’ve had in a while and at a value price.”


A box of variety Mochi Donuts in Hayward, CA, on August 1, 2023.
(@mochinut_hayward)

If you plan to bring something to share to a gathering, the mochi donuts are always a party favorite. “The mochi donut was a hit at the last party I brought it to,” said Lyn. She also tried their coffee, calling it “so bomb!!” and looks forward to her next visit: “Can’t wait to swing by again and give their banh mi a shot!” Add in refreshing milk teas starting at $5.75, and Korean corn dogs for just $3.99 to $6.25, and it’s no surprise the cafe is a hit with locals looking for a quick, tasty and affordable bite.

Whether you’re grabbing a sandwich, donut, or just browsing the snack selection, La Ca + Mochinut is the kind of spot where you’ll always find something new to try. This Hayward favorite delivers big flavor and value Tuesday through Saturday from 9 AM to 7 PM, and Sunday until 6 PM.

More to Discover
More in 2025
Protecting Nature’s Busiest Workers One Swarm at a Time
Protecting Nature’s Busiest Workers One Swarm at a Time
Francisco Zermeño enjoying espresso at Eon Coffee.
Francisco Zermeño: The Man at the Heart of Hayward
Thunderbolts*: The Marvel Movie You Didn’t Know You Needed
Thunderbolts*: The Marvel Movie You Didn’t Know You Needed
Two Decades of Darkness, Revenge of the Sith Returns
Two Decades of Darkness, Revenge of the Sith Returns
Early 2010s fashion trends such as Isabel Marant Bekett Sneakers and Vanessa Hudgens in her boho chic era
Early 2010s Comeback: Cultural Nostalgia or Recession Indicator?
Is Dating Culture Dead?
Is Dating Culture Dead?
More in Food
Students enjoying the end of the end-of-the-semester party on April 22nd, 2025. (Giselle Flores)
CSU EB Students Celebrate ASI’s 4th Annual Jamboree
A view of San Francisco Bay from the top of Evans Hall at UC Berkeley, April 10, 2025 (Doug Golightly)
Bird Flu Flocked Into The Bay! This is How it’s Affecting The Region
Hayward Farmer's Market
From Farm to Table: The Hayward Farmers Market Experience
More in Metro
Matchai Bar Brings A New Cafe Concept to the East Bay
Matchai Bar Brings A New Cafe Concept to the East Bay
A DJ energizes the crowd with upbeat tracks, keeping the lively atmosphere going throughout the afternoon into the night.
626 Night Market Brings Labubus and Lobster to The Bay Area
Street Soccer: USA, Oakland Hosts Spring Festival 2025
Street Soccer: USA, Oakland Hosts Spring Festival 2025
W. Kamau Bell with Jeopardy host Ken Jennings after winning Celebrity Jeopardy, April 23, 2025
Celebrity Jeopardy Winner Donates Charity Winnings To Classrooms in Oakland Public Schools
The shop lies on the busy street of Castro Valley Blvd.
Happy Ending for Your Friendly Neighborhood Comics Store in Castro Valley
Across from the Japantown Peace Plaza the central walkway is full of foot traffic as people visit booths and pass by event activities on April 12, 2025. (Gemmaruby Maciel)
The Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival Celebrates Japanese Heritage