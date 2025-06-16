This Restaurant In Hayward Is Serving Up Blue Korean-Style Hot Dogs And Mochidonuts…

Craving a unique sweet or savory treat? Head over to La Ca Bakery & Cafe + Mochinut, one of Hayward’s hidden gems. Located at 24790 Amador Street, less than a seven-minute drive from California State University East Bay, offers a colorful blend of Vietnamese classics and Korean-inspired street snacks all in a single storefront tucked into a laundromat plaza. From shrimp spring rolls to traditional desserts, and even shelves stocked with Asian goods, the variety here is endless. “They’ve got everything under the sun — banh mi, rice bowls, mochi donuts, Korean hotdogs, boba, and coffee. It’s also a mini grocery store,” Lyn P., a Hayward resident and customer who frequently reviews restaurants and cafes around the area, pointed out.

Operating two distinct businesses under one roof: La Ca Bakery & Cafe offers traditional Vietnamese-inspired eats, while Mochinut serves up Korean-style street food and dazzling mochi donuts in an array of flavors that rotate daily. Lyn raved about the corn dog experience: “The potato Korean hotdog, half mozzarella & half hotdog was crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside! I also loved how the mozzarella stretches beautifully.”

Whether you’re in the mood for something crispy, cheesy, or sweet, there’s a K-dog on the menu for you. Standout Korean corn dog flavors include Hot Cheeto, Potato, Crispy Ramen, and even Blue Takis—vivid blue tortilla chips fried in vegetable oil and blended with lime. These hot dogs combine melty cheese and/or sausage fillings to satisfy savory cravings.

But the menu doesn’t stop at hot dogs. La Ca Bakery & Cafe offers over 15 varieties of sandwiches and rotating mochi donut flavors. Yelp reviewer Berna G. urges locals, “Make this your next banh mi destination!” She adds, “They’ve got baguettes baking around the clock to supply their delectable banh mi sandwiches, and these are seriously one of the best I’ve had in a while and at a value price.”

If you plan to bring something to share to a gathering, the mochi donuts are always a party favorite. “The mochi donut was a hit at the last party I brought it to,” said Lyn. She also tried their coffee, calling it “so bomb!!” and looks forward to her next visit: “Can’t wait to swing by again and give their banh mi a shot!” Add in refreshing milk teas starting at $5.75, and Korean corn dogs for just $3.99 to $6.25, and it’s no surprise the cafe is a hit with locals looking for a quick, tasty and affordable bite.

Whether you’re grabbing a sandwich, donut, or just browsing the snack selection, La Ca + Mochinut is the kind of spot where you’ll always find something new to try. This Hayward favorite delivers big flavor and value Tuesday through Saturday from 9 AM to 7 PM, and Sunday until 6 PM.