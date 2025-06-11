Protecting Nature’s Busiest Workers One Swarm at a Time

Sung H. Lee started as a hobbyist in 2017 after buying a beekeeping kit but has since become a professional beekeeper. Today, he’s one of the East Bay’s most passionate beekeepers; Lee has made it his mission to master his craft.
Joining a beekeeping program at UC Davis in 2019, Lee learned the ins and outs of beekeeping, not only the basics but also the scientific aspects. After joining the Alameda County Beekeepers Association, Lee managed dozens of hives during his peak season, Lee managed over 150 hives.. He learned to raise some of the calmest bees in the East Bay using the techniques he learned from the beekeeper program.
“I teach people how to handle bees without leather gloves,” stated Lee; he sells bees and teaches up-and-coming beekeepers to become responsible, science-informed beekeepers.
Over the past decade, the annual loss of U.S.-based colonies has increased by 40%. According to Lee, a big reason is the Varroa mite. This parasite transfers a virus that can cause a sudden colony collapse: “If mite infestation rate is 20-30%—colony will collapse sooner or later.”
With Lee’s detection techniques, he has not yet lost a colony to mites. Another problem these Bees face is the chemicals humans use for their fields and gardens. Lee states, “Insecticides can wipe out a hive instantly.” Fungicides and herbicides also do long-term damage by destroying the pollen that the bees take back to the colony.
Lee urges East Bay residents to eliminate or limit the use of chemicals in their backyard or garden. Also, if you see a swarm of bees, do not try to kill it off out of fear. Instead, contact bee experts like Lee. They are looking for a permanent home.
Lee offered a hotline number (510) 898-6696 that connects to the Alameda Beekeepers Association and will handle the swarm as quickly as possible. You can also call Lee at (510) 414-3216 if you want a swarm relocated in Hayward, Castro Valley, and San Lorenzo. Follow Lee for more bee-saving tips! His handle across all social media is @sungleethebeecharmer