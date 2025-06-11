Protecting Nature’s Busiest Workers One Swarm at a Time

Sung H. Lee started as a hobbyist in 2017 after buying a beekeeping kit but has since become a professional beekeeper. Today, he’s one of the East Bay’s most passionate beekeepers; Lee has made it his mission to master his craft.

Joining a beekeeping program at UC Davis in 2019, Lee learned the ins and outs of beekeeping, not only the basics but also the scientific aspects. After joining the Alameda County Beekeepers Association, Lee managed dozens of hives during his peak season, Lee managed over 150 hives.. He learned to raise some of the calmest bees in the East Bay using the techniques he learned from the beekeeper program.

“I teach people how to handle bees without leather gloves,” stated Lee; he sells bees and teaches up-and-coming beekeepers to become responsible, science-informed beekeepers.