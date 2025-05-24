Matchai Bar Brings A New Cafe Concept to the East Bay

A long-vacant building once housed a US Bank, sits on busy B St. in downtown Hayward, offering substantial potential to become home to the city’s next breakout business.

Matchai Bar, a unique cafe fusing matcha and chai flavors, is set to become the first of its kind in Hayward. It will further introduce a fresh concept to the city’s growing food and cafe scene.

“I am a matcha [and chai] lover myself… I genuinely enjoy drinking both of them…I’ve always wanted to open up a cafe,” Mehartaj Gill (@matchaibar), founder of Matchai Bar, said in an interview.

With the lack of communal spaces in the East Bay, Gill saw the potential in building a space that is more than just a cafe. She envisions Matchai Bar as a welcoming shop where people can connect, work, and enjoy themselves, something that she feels could be a great addition to Hayward’s downtown scene.

“I noticed that there is a lack of places where you can just sit and enjoy,” Gill said. “I want people to sit there and enjoy doing whatever they are doing.”

In addition to specialty drinks, the cafe plans to serve only tea alongside free non-dairy milk options. Gill is also exploring possible collaborations with other local businesses and hosting community events to further integrate within the community.

The former bank building is being renovated, and Gill hopes to open Matchai Bar by the end of this year. If successful, it could mark a turning point in Hayward’s downtown revitalization efforts.

Visit the Matchai Bar on Intragram here.