626 Night Market Brings Labubus and Lobster to The Bay Area

Blooming spring weather and the aroma of Asian delicacies welcomed Bay Area residents to the 626 Night Market this past weekend, held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds from May 2nd to 4th. Thousands gathered to enjoy a fun-filled night out with friends and family, featuring live music, food, drinks, games, crafts, and an array of storefronts selling everything from clothing to collectables. Running from 3 p.m.–11 p.m. Friday–Saturday and 1 p.m.–11 p.m. Sunday, the event gave visitors the chance to explore entertainment and flavor into the late-night hours.

Inspired by Asia’s lively night bazaars and founded in 2012 by Jonny C. Hwang, the 626 Night Market quickly became a popular late-night destination. Its vibrant atmosphere featured a DJ, live band, silent disco, and cultural dance performances. Returning for its second year, a dedicated cultural performers’ night highlighted groups such as the SJSU VSA Lion Dance Team, TG Filipino Dance Company, Kilusan Pilipino, UCD MK Vintage, and Grupo Folklorico Luna Y Sol de SJSU.

The market offered a wide range of unique food vendors and storefronts. Attendees could browse dozens of shops offering K-pop-themed merch, plushies, art, handmade jewelry, and novelty items — including the popular Labubus stand, where fans could shop merchandise featuring the viral cartoon character. There was something for everyone.

Food lovers had no shortage of options either. We indulged in lobster garlic noodles from Café 949, one of the standout dishes of the night. Other featured vendors included: Bun Me Up, Yakitoriyado, All Dat Noodle, Taiyookie, Good Vibes Concession, Supreme Memusbai, and many more. The event offers local vendors and artists the opportunity to apply for a chance to become involved.

Although the event provided an engaging and eventful evening, food lovers should note that prices for food, drinks, and trinkets may add up. To help combat this, 626 offers a Night Market Flight Pass- a $19.99 option that includes four sample-sized items from six different vendors. Perfect for adventurous eaters, the pass featured several options we enjoyed, including:

● Mojo Global Inc. – serving Tanghulu, a Tiktok viral fruit snack dipped in a sweet, hardened syrup

● Taiyookie – offering taiyaki fish-shaped pastries filled with custard

● BAOZZA! – blending bao buns and pizza, available steamed or fried

● All Dat Noodle and Sushi Obsession – serving up gyoza, Japanese-style dumplings

● Mum’s Bakehouse – serving deluxe gluten-free cookies

The Night Market Flight Pass offered a curated selection of six diverse food options, designed to provide a filling tasting experience. This variety allowed attendees to sample a range of offerings without committing to full-sized portions and prices, proving to be both satisfying and tantalizing. The combination of these food options, coupled with the diverse array of shopping opportunities, contributed significantly to the event’s popularity. Throughout the evening, the market saw a steady stream of attendees, drawn by the promise of unique food, interesting merchandise, and a lively atmosphere. The continuous influx of visitors confirmed the event’s success in attracting a large crowd and maintaining a high level of engagement well into the night.

As the night progressed, more attendees explored the market. (Kari Lopez)

Don’t miss out on the next 626 Night Market! Mark your calendars for July 25th- 27th in the Bay Area. Get your tickets online for $5.90 (or $6.93 at the door), and remember, kids under 3 are free. Want a sweet deal? Buy your tickets before July 11th for a buy one, get one free offer. Parking is available at Gates 8 and 12 of the Alameda County Fairgrounds for $15 per vehicle.

